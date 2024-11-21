Tata Power, Asian Development Bank Sign Pact To Finance Clean Energy Projects Worth $4.25 Billion

Tata Power Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Asian Development Bank to finance clean energy initiatives worth $4.25 billion, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The collaboration will fund strategic projects, including a 966-megawatt solar-wind hybrid power project, a pumped hydro storage system, and advancements in battery storage and distribution networks, it said.

The initiatives aim to bolster India’s renewable energy infrastructure and decarbonisation efforts, the filing added.

"Our collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is a crucial step as we explore innovative financing solutions to drive transformative power sector projects. This MoU reinforces our commitment to advancing India's clean and renewable energy capacity and modernising our power infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth," Tata Power's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said.

The MoU, announced during the ongoing COP29 Summit in Azerbaijan, focuses on building resilience, promoting inclusivity, and integrating gender and climate actions, a release said. Tata Power and ADB aim to empower women as key drivers in deploying green technologies and accessing green jobs, it noted.