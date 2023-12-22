Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, LIC, GMR Airports, Allcargo Gati, Ceat, Ami Organics, HUL, Kaynes
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Tata Motors Ltd., GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., and Life Insurance Co. will be among the major stocks in focus on Friday.
Tata Motors' DVR received a no-objection certificate from NSE and BSE for conversion of DVRs to ordinary shares, while National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in GMR Airports.
The Department of Economic Affairs granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing.
U.S. stocks bounced higher after Thursday data signalled the economy was headed in the right direction, cementing bets for deeper interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.38% and 0.57%, respectively, as of 12.36 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.28%.
Brent crude was trading 1.29% higher at $78.67 a barrel. Gold was up 0.50% at $2,041.55 an ounce.
India's benchmark indices plunged in early trade before paring losses to close higher on Thursday as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. led the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 105 points, or 0.50%, higher at 21,255.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 359 points, or 0.51%, up at 70,865.10. Earlier in the day, the indices posted its worst opening in two months.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,636.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,464.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors: The company received a no-objection certificate from the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange for the conversion of its differential voting rights shares to ordinary shares.
Life Insurance Company: The Department of Economic Affairs, granted a one-time exemption to the company to achieve a 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032.
GMR Airports: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in the company’s upcoming greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
Allcargo Gati: The company approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via multiple instruments and approved an amalgamation scheme between the company, Allcargo Logistics, and their subsidiaries.
WPIL: The company has received an order worth Rs 425.35 crore from PHED, Government of West Bengal for the execution of a turnkey project for package II of surface-based water supply scheme.
CEAT: The company has invested Rs 3 crore in its unit Tyresnmore Online. Post investment company will own a 100% stake in Tyresnmore Online.
Kaynes Technology: The company raised Rs 1,400 crore via qualified Institutional placement and set an issue price for QIP at Rs 2,424 per share which indicates a discount of 1.06% to the floor price of Rs 2,449.96 per share.
KPI Green: The company raises Rs 300 crore via qualified Institutional placement and set an issue price for QIP at Rs 1,183 per share which indicates a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of Rs 1,245 per share.
Ami Organics: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a global manufacturer of Electrolytes for manufacturing of electrolytes for battery cells and allied materials in Gujarat, India. The company will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat for investment amounting up to Rs 300 crore for setting up of a manufacturing facility for electrolytes for battery cells and allied materials in Gujarat, India.
Infosys: The IT major announced a 5-year collaboration with auto parts distributor LKQ Europe to provide IT-related business solutions.
HUL: The National Company Law Tribunal has given the nod to voluntarily liquidate the unit Bhavishya Alliance Child Nutrition Initiative.
Suven Pharma: The board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer effective from Jan. 2, 2024, and Subba Rao Purapalli to step down as CFO effective Jan. 2, 2024.
Paisalo Digital: The company will consider fund raise by issuing a non-convertible debenture on Dec. 28.
Lupin: The Pharma major announced the launch of Softovac Liquifibre, a 100% Ayurvedic liquid laxative.
Brigade Enterprises: The company leases 54,300 sq ft office space to Sidvin Core-Tech India and signed a 10-year agreement for Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights, Bangalore.
MOIL: The company achieved a 2023 production capacity of over 16 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2019, and 2023 sales over 14 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2007.
Madras Fertilizers: The company has resumed the operations of the plant that was shut down on Dec. 4 due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.
IPO Offerings
RBZ Jewelers: The public issue was subscribed 16.86 times on day 3. The bids were led by retail investors (24.74 times), institutional investors (13.43) times, and non-institutional investors (9.27 times).
Credo Brands: The public issue was subscribed 51.85 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.92 times), non-institutional investors (55.52 times), and retail investors (19.94 times).
Happy Forgings: The public issue was subscribed 82.04 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (220.48 times), non-institutional investors (62.17 times), and retail investors (15.09 times).
Azad Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 11.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (23.54 times), retail investors (11.17 times), and institutional investors (1.53 times).
Innova Captab: The public issue was subscribed 1.41 times on day 1. The bids were led, retail investors (2.13 times), non-institutional investors (0.96 times), and institutional investors (0.44 times).
Block Deals
Bajaj Consumer: The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC bought 5.14 lakh shares (0.36%) while Jupiter South Asia Investment sold 5.14 lakh shares (0.36%) at Rs 213.7 apiece.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Karan Swami sold 6.09 lakh shares (0.02%) while Maninder Singh Swani bought 6.09 lakh shares (0.02%) at Rs 165 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Ami Organics: Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia sold 19.7 lakh shares (5.34%) at Rs 1030.12 apiece, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold 18.4 lakh shares (4.98%) and Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia sold 7.89 lakh shares (2.14%) at Rs 1,030 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 8.07 lakh shares (2.18%), BOFA Securities Europe Sa bought 5.25 lakh shares (1.42%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh shares (1.35%), Malabar India Fund bought 4.85 lakh shares (1.31%), Value Quest Investment Advisors bought 6.89 lakh shares (1.86%) and Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius bought 2.42 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 1,030 apiece.
Onward Technologies: Infinity Direct Holdings sold 15 lakh shares (6.68%) at Rs 626.07 apiece, Onward Software Technologies sold 2 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 620.49 apiece, Jigar Harish Mehta sold 2 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 619.1 apiece, while Abhinav Agarwal bought 1.73 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 632.66 apiece, IRAGE Broking Services LLP bought 1.71 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 638.14 apiece, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance bought 1.59 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 620.75 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 50 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 52.75 apiece.
Insider Trades
Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 12,000 shares on Dec. 21.
Fusion Micro Finance: Promoter Devesh Sachdev bought 14,475 shares between Dec. 19 and 20.
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 8,000 shares between Dec. 20.
DB Realty: Promoter Shanita Deepak Jain group sold 2,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Ultramarine and Pigment: Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 16,000 shares between Dec. 20 and 21.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge for 25 lakh shares on Dec. 15.
Mangalore Chemical and Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 21.6 lakh shares between Dec. 18.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Kiri Industries, PC Jeweller.
Ex/record AGM: Max Estates.
Ex/record dividend: R Systems International, Rajesh Exports.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Green Energy Services, Kesoram Industries, RPSG Ventures.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 0.63% to 21,350.4 at a premium of 95.35points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 8%.
Nifty Bank December futures up by 1.32% to 48,105 at a premium of 264.85 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 3.6%.
Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, SAIL.
