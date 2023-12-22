Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, LIC, GMR Airports, Allcargo Gati, Ceat, Ami Organics, HUL, Kaynes

Tata Motors Ltd., GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., and Life Insurance Co. will be among the major stocks in focus on Friday.

Tata Motors' DVR received a no-objection certificate from NSE and BSE for conversion of DVRs to ordinary shares, while National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in GMR Airports.

The Department of Economic Affairs granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing.