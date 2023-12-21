Small-Cap’s Upper Size Limit Eclipses Global Standards To Hit Rs 300 Crore: ICICI Securities
Upgrades from mid to large-cap category, and from small to mid-cap, are primarily from cyclical and capital-intensive sectors.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
AMFI’s upcoming semi-annual list of stocks classified by size will take into account data from July 2023 to December 2023, which incidentally was a period of significant outperformance by small and mid caps, as compared to large caps.
100% of the upgrades from small to mid, and mid to large cap are likely to be driven by cyclical stocks.
Consequently, the upper threshold of market cap size for small-cap stocks is approaching an all-time high of ~$3 billion, which is above the global size interval considered for small caps ($300 million to 2 billion).
Based on current market cap, around 58 stocks which are likely to get classified as small caps will have a market cap of more than $2 billion.
Upper threshold for midcaps rose to $8.4 billion and for large caps stood at $205 billion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Innova Captab IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.