Innova Captab IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks: Anand Rathi

About the company

Innova Captab is a pharmaceutical company operating in three business segments. Firstly, it provides contract development and manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Secondly, the company has a domestic business dealing in branded generics. And thirdly, the company has an international business that deals in branded generics.

The company’s diverse generics product portfolio of over 600 products is marketed in India through an extensive network of distributors, stockists, and retail pharmacies.

At the upper price band company is valued at price/earning of 48.6 times with a market cap of Rs 33,074 million post issue of equity shares.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.