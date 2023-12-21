Stocks To Watch: Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Zee, UltraTech, Shriram Piston, Tips Industries

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. will be among the major stocks in focus on Thursday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signed a contract worth Rs 1,615 crore with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence, while Cochin Shipyard also received a contract worth Rs 488.25 crore from the Defence Ministry.

Zee Entertainment on Wednesday said that Culver Max (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt.) and Bangla Entertainment have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date.