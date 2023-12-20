Archean Chemical - Robust Long-Term Growth Outlook: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. offers multiple moats which are expected to translate into key growth drivers going forward as the company slowly ramp-up its Bromine derivative capacity along with its traditional secured salt business and soon-to-be-revived sulphate of potash business.

We believe Archean Chemical is well placed in the bromination space given-

Strong industry growth drivers; increased usage of Bromine in agrochem and pharma chemistries, forward integration into highvalue business with strong demand from the largest geographies in the world, and well-nurtured long-term relationship with customers.

The stock currently trades at 10 times FY25E earnings per share.

We value the stock at 14 times FY25E EPS and initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810/share, implying an upside of 33% from the current market price.