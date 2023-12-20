Archean Chemical - Robust Long-Term Growth Outlook: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
We value the stock at 14 times FY25E EPS and initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810/share, implying an upside of 33% from the current market price.
Axis Securities Report
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. offers multiple moats which are expected to translate into key growth drivers going forward as the company slowly ramp-up its Bromine derivative capacity along with its traditional secured salt business and soon-to-be-revived sulphate of potash business.
We believe Archean Chemical is well placed in the bromination space given-
Strong industry growth drivers; increased usage of Bromine in agrochem and pharma chemistries,
forward integration into highvalue business with strong demand from the largest geographies in the world, and
well-nurtured long-term relationship with customers.
The stock currently trades at 10 times FY25E earnings per share.
Key risks
Emergence of non-halogenated flame retardant.
Lease renewal risk.
Operational risk.
Volatility in raw material prices.
Foreign exchange fluctuation risk.
Client concentration risk.
Environmental hazardous activity.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
