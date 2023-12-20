Happy Forgings IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Key Strengths, Risks, Peer Analysis And More: KRChoksey

Happy Forgings' IPO is sized at Rs 958.80 to 1008.60 crore, with a price band of Rs 808-850 per share. The Rs 400 crore fresh issue will be used to purchase plant and machinery, aiding future capital expenditures as the company targets capacity expansion.

Additionally, there are plans to prepay all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. Excluding Happy Forgings, industry peers have a highest price/earning ratio of 105.5 times based on FY23 earnings per share and a lowest of 45.2 times, with an average of 66.7 times.

At the upper price band of Rs 850 per share, Happy Forgings is valued at 39.9 times based on FY23 adjusted EPS. The company's foray into lightweight forging and machining, with the introduction of aluminum components, and an increased focus on export opportunities set against the backdrop of continued efforts to reduce operating costs and improve operational efficiencies, are likely to keep the company on its growth trajectory.

Therefore, we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating for Happy Forgings.