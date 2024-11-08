Stocks To Watch: ITI, Lupin, Brigade Enterprises, Tata Motors And SBI

Look out for ITI Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and State Bank of India in trade on Friday.

SBI and Tata Motors will announce their September quarter financials on Friday. Brigade Enterprises will be in focus due to a Rs 800-crore order win and ITI Ltd. will be in the spotlight for bagging a Rs 3,022-crore BharatNet Phase-3 project in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Lupin made a 74.02% net profit in the earnings for it's second quarter of fiscal 2025.