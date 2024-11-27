Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Siemens, Wipro, Vedanta, Sky Gold And More

Infosys Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Sky Gold Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Wednesday.

Infosys will pay a 90% variable pay to its employees for the second quarter of the fiscal.

Siemens reported its earnings for the fourth quarter, with the net profit rising 45% rising to Rs 831 as compared to the previous year. The company follows an October-September cycle.

Wipro extended partnership with automotive solutions company Marelli for additional four years and bagged a $100 million deal from Marelli.

Vedanta is planning to invest $2 billion in establishing copper-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in the kingdom's goal to become a global leader in metals and mining.