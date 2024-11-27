Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Siemens, Wipro, Vedanta, Sky Gold And More
Dabur India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be some other stocks to watch before going into trade.
Infosys Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Sky Gold Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Wednesday.
Siemens reported its earnings for the fourth quarter, with the net profit rising 45% rising to Rs 831 as compared to the previous year. The company follows an October-September cycle.
Stocks To Watch
Wipro: The company extended partnership with automotive solutions company Marelli for additional four years and bagged a $100 million deal from Marelli.
Infosys: IT giant Infosys will pay 90% variable pay to its employees for the second quarter of the fiscal. This comes as the company beat market expectations in the quarter and raised its full-year guidance.
Vedanta: Vedanta is planning to invest $2 billion in establishing copper-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in the kingdom's goal to become a global leader in metals and mining. The investment, led by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, will fund the construction of a new smelter and refinery with an annual capacity of 400,000 tonnes.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The arbitral tribunal rejected the claims made by the company and its arm Margo Networks against Railtel Corp. The claims against Railtel Corp relate to wrongful termination of content on demand agreement.
Olectra Greentech: The company gave renewable energy certificate guarantee for Rs 2,500 crore loan to promoter's arm.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of the personal loans business of Standard Chartered Bank, India Branch by Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Sky Gold: The company approved a bonus issue in the proportion of 9:1.
Dabur India: The company received updated goods and services tax demand worth Rs 321 crore, including interest.
UltraTech Cement: The National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and UltraTech Cement and their respective shareholders and creditors and approved allotment of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private-placement basis.
Ola Electric: The company launched Gig and S1 Z range of scooters to democratise electric mobility. Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+ starting at introductory price of Rs 39,999, Rs 49,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 64,999, respectively.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Siemens India Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 6,461 crore versus Rs 5,808 crore.
Ebitda up 34% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 700 crore.
Margin at 14.5% versus 12%.
Net Profit up 45.4% at Rs 831 crore versus Rs 572 crore.
Board recommended dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Board approved additional investment of Rs 100 crore in power transformers factory.
Stock Going Into Ex-Trade
Natco Pharma to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday for its Rs 1.50 interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month.
IPCA Laboratories Ltd. to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday for its Rs 21 interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday for its Rs 2 interim dividend.