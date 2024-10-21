Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Housing Finance, JM Financial

UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the stocks to watch out for going into trade on Monday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. for the quarter ended September.

Ultratech Cement Ltd., Union Bank of India, and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

JM Financial Ltd. has received approval from the RBI, lifting previous restrictions on its JM Financial Products unit. This allows the company to resume providing loans against shares and debentures.

India's biggest solar module manufacturer, Waaree Energies Ltd., will launch its initial public offering on Oct. 21. The company plans to sell shares worth total Rs 4,321.4 crore via a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.