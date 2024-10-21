Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Housing Finance, JM Financial
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, JSW Steel and Dodla Dairy are other stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the stocks to watch out for going into trade on Monday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. for the quarter ended September.
Ultratech Cement Ltd., Union Bank of India, and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
JM Financial Ltd. has received approval from the RBI, lifting previous restrictions on its JM Financial Products unit. This allows the company to resume providing loans against shares and debentures.
India's biggest solar module manufacturer, Waaree Energies Ltd., will launch its initial public offering on Oct. 21. The company plans to sell shares worth total Rs 4,321.4 crore via a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company signed a pact with Standard Chartered Bank in India to acquire its personal loan book. The bank will acquire Rs 4,100 crore of Standard Chartered Bank's personal loan book.
JM Financial: RBI has lifted the restrictions it imposed on the Company’s JM Financial Products unit. The company can now provide loans against shares and debentures.
Canara Bank: The Bank of Tanzania approved the sale of Canara Bank Tanzania's assets and liabilities to Exim Bank Tanzania and its eventual winding up.
JSW Steel: The company will acquire Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India jointly with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation. The company will acquire Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India through a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel and licensing/transfer of associated tech.
Wipro: The company acquired US-based Wipro Life Science Solutions as a step-down arm to explore new business opportunities in the life science segment.
Dodla Dairy: The company has acquired 35.23 acres of land at Itkal Village, Maharashtra. This land acquisition is a step towards setting up an integrated plant in Maharashtra.
Godrej Properties: The company acquired 3 acres of Land in Ahmedabad with an estimated booking value of Rs 1,300 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company received a contract worth Rs 491 crore for one acoustic research ship from the ministry of Defence.
Moil: The company signed a JV agreement with Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corp for exploration and mining activities in Madhya Pradesh.
Earnings Post Market Hours
HDFC Bank Q2 FY25
Net profit up 5% at Rs 16,821 crore versus profit of Rs 15,976 crore (YoY)(Bloomberg estimate Rs 16,284 crore).
NII up 10% at Rs 30,114 crore versus Rs 27,385 crore (YoY).
Net NPA at 0.41% versus 0.39% (QoQ).
Gross NPA at 1.36% versus 1.33% (QoQ).
Tech Mahindra Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 13,313.2 crore versus Rs 13,005.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 13,211 crore).
EBIT up 16.2% to Rs 1,280.4 crore versus Rs 1,102.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,228 crore).
EBIT margin up 110 bps to 13.1% (Bloomberg estimate 9.3%).
Net profit up 45.4% to Rs 1,257.5 crore versus Rs 865 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 417 crore).
Tata Consumer Products Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.9% to Rs 4,214.45 crore versus Rs 3,733.78 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,340 crore).
Ebitda up 17% at Rs 626.29 crore versus Rs 537.09 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 626 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 14.9% compared to 14.4% (Bloomberg estimate 14.4%).
Net profit up 0.9% at Rs 367.21 crore versus profit of Rs 363.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 343 crore).
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25
Net profit up 5% at Rs 3,344 crore versus profit of Rs 3,191 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,424 crore).
NII up 11% at Rs 7,020 crore versus Rs 6,297 crore (YoY).
Net NPA at 0.43% versus 0.35% (QoQ).
Gross NPA at 1.49% versus 1.39% (QoQ).
L&T Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 18% 2,178 crores versus 1,843 crore.
Total Income up 15.6% at Rs 4,020 crore versus Rs 3,476 crore.
Net profit up 18.6% at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 581 crore.
ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Net premium income 16.7% up at Rs 5,026 crore versus Rs 4,306 crore.
Net profit 20.2% up at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 577 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 680 crore).
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.01% to Rs 24,968 crore versus Rs 19,353 crore.
Ebitda loss to Rs 474 crore versus profit of Rs 2,137 crore.
Net loss to Rs 1,055 crore versus profit of Rs 1,597 crore.
Jindal Saw Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.92% to Rs 5,571 crore versus Rs 5,466 crore (Bloomberg estimate 5,718 crore).
Ebitda up 13.68% to Rs 914 crore versus Rs 804 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 848 crore).
Ebitda margin up 169 bps to 16.4% versus 14.7% (Bloomberg estimate 14.8%).
Net profit up 33.42% to Rs 475 crore versus Rs 356 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 417 crore).
Earnings In Focus On Monday
UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are among the top names that will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three–session losing streak on Friday, tracking a rise in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.
The Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points or 0.42% higher at 24,854.05 and the Sensex ended 218.14 points or 0.27% higher at 81,224.75.
The stock markets reversed the three-day fall as investors resorted to value buying in banking, metals and realty stocks, which had seen a sharp downfall in recent sessions.