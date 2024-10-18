ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Remains Flat, But Beats Estimates
Revenue was up 13% to Rs 4,214 crore in the September quarter.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s consolidated net profit stayed flat in the second quarter of the current financial year but beat analysts' estimates.
The Tata Tea-maker's profit rose a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 343-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TCPL Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% to Rs 4,214 crore versus Rs 3,734 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,340 crore).
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 626 crore versus Rs 538 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 626 crore).
Margins at 14.9% versus 14.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.4%).
Net profit up 0.8% to Rs 367 crore versus Rs 364 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343 crore).
