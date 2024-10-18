Tata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Remains Flat, But Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Remains Flat, But Beats Estimates
Revenue was up 13% to Rs 4,214 crore in the September quarter.

18 Oct 2024, 05:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s consolidated net profit stayed flat in the second quarter of the current financial year but beat analysts' estimates.

The Tata Tea-maker's profit rose a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 343-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

TCPL Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13% to Rs 4,214 crore versus Rs 3,734 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,340 crore).

  • Ebitda up 17% to Rs 626 crore versus Rs 538 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 626 crore).

  • Margins at 14.9% versus 14.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.4%).

  • Net profit up 0.8% to Rs 367 crore versus Rs 364 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343 crore).

(This is a developing story).

