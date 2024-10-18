Kotak Mahindra Bank To Acquire Standard Chartered's Rs 4,100 Crore Personal Loan Book

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on said on Friday has entered into an agreement to acquire Standard Chartered Bank's personal loan book in India as the country's third-largest lender aims to strengthen its position in the retail credit market. The transaction—valued at Rs 4,100 crore—comprises standard loans and is in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines, according to a stock exchange filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed within three months, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and at the end of completion, Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire the loan book outstanding.

"The high-quality loan book from Standard Chartered Bank allows KMBL to build on its strength in the affluent customer segment and further reinforces its leadership in the retail lending space," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in its statement.

This is also the first large acquisition reported under Ashok Vaswani, who took over as managing direct and chief executive officer on Jan. 1. Previously, under Uday Kotak, the bank was reportedly looking at buying Citibank's India consumer business, which included the credit card portfolio. However, Axis Bank finally purchased that portfolio.