Stocks To Watch: HAL, Adani Energy, Suzlon Energy, JSW Steel, Britannia
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Wipro, LIC will be some other companies in focus.
Look out for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., BEML Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. in trade on Monday.
Britannia Industries and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. are among others scheduled to announce their September quarter financials on Monday. HAL will be in focus as it received a contract for avionics upgrade of dornier-228 transport aircraft.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. will be in the spotlight as the company arm signed a joint development pact with GKW for a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received a contract for avionics upgrade of dornier-228 transport aircraft.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company's arm has signed a joint development pact with GKW for 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup, Mumbai.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company’s UAE arm has incorporated Kenya-based unit Progressive Grid Networks.
Suzlon Energy: The company's new business chief executive officer, Chand Mangal resigned.
Wipro: The company has signed a definitive pact to subscribe for equity in Ampin Energy C&I One.
JSW Steel: The Coal Ministry has cancelled the agreement for developing the Mand-Raigarh Coal Block, as it was found to be not techno-commercially viable.
Earning Post Market Hours
LIC Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit down 3.7% at Rs 7,729 crore versus Rs 8,030 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 8,435 crore).
Net Premium Income up 11.5% at Rs 1.2 lakh crore versus Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
APE up 25.74% Rs 16,465 crore versus Rs 13,095 crore.
VNB up 46.9% Rs 2,941 crore versus Rs 2,002 crore.
VNB Margin at 17.86% versus 15.29%.
13th month Persistency ratio at 68.17% versus 71.19%.
61st month Persistency ratio at 54.76% versus 55.17%.
Tata Motors Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.5% at Rs 1.01 lakh crore versus 1.05 lakh crore (Estimate: Rs 1,03,005 crore).
Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 11,736 crore versus Rs 13,676 crore (Estimate: Rs 14,636 crore).
Margin down 140 basis points at 11.6% versus 13% (Estimate: 14.20%).
Net profit down 10% at Rs 3,450 crore versus Rs 3,832 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,805 crore).
Orient Cement Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 24.55% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 721 crore
(Bloomberg estimate Rs 636 crore).
Ebitda down 48.27% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 87 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70 crore).
Ebitda margin down 379 bps at 8.27% versus 12.06%. (Bloomberg estimate 11.1%).
Net profit down 92% at Rs 2 crore versus Rs 25 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 19 crore).
Mayur Uniquoters Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.46% at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 203 crore.
Ebitda down 0.23% at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 42.6 crore.
Ebitda margin down 55 bps at 20.43% versus 20.98%.
Net profit up 25% at Rs 40 crore versus Rs 32 crore.
Jupiter Wagons Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.78% at Rs 1009 crore versus Rs 879 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,082 crore)
Ebitda up 16.66% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 120 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 173 crore)
Ebitda margin up 22 bps at 13.87% versus 13.65%. (Bloomberg estimate 16%)
Net profit up 8.53% at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 82 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 116 crore)
Aarti Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.96% at Rs 1628 crore versus Rs 1454 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,655 crore)
Ebitda down 15.45% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 233 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 243 crore)
Ebitda margin down 392 bps at 12.1% versus 16.02%. (Bloomberg estimate 14.7%)
Net profit down 42.85% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 91 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 77 crore)
OLA Electric Mobility Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39% at Rs 1,214 crore versus Rs 873 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 379 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 435 crore.
Net loss of Rs 495 crore versus loss of Rs 524 crore.
Premier Energies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 120.02% at Rs 1527 crore versus Rs 694 crore.
Ebitda up 284.84% at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 99 crore.
Ebitda margin up 1068 bps at 24.95% versus 14.26%.
Net profit up 288.67% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 53 crore.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.43% at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 263 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 302 crore).
Ebitda up 21.31% at Rs 74 crore versus Rs 61 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 72 crore).
Ebitda margin down 21 bps at 22.98% versus 23.19%. (Bloomberg estimate 23.6%).
Net profit up 50% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 49 crore).
Relaxo Footwears Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.04% at Rs 679 crore versus Rs 715 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 746 crore).
Ebitda down 4.34% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 92 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 99 crore).
Ebitda margin up 9 bps at 12.96% versus 12.86%. (Bloomberg estimates 13.3%).
Net profit down 15.9% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 44 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 43 crore).
CE Info Systems Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.96% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 102 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 120 crore).
EBIT down 17.8% at Rs 31.75 crore versus Rs 38.63 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 45 crore).
EBIT margin down 734 bps at 30.52% versus 37.87%. (Bloomberg estimates 37.7%).
Net profit down 16.66% at Rs 30 crore versus Rs 36 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 42 crore).
Fine Organic Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.16% at Rs 596 crore versus Rs 541 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 579 crore).
Ebitda up 15.08% at Rs 150.42 crore versus Rs 130.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 145 crore).
Ebitda margin up 107 bps at 25.23% versus 24.15%. (Bloomberg estimate 25.1%).
Net profit up 12.5% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 104 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 117 crore).
Welspun Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.65% at Rs 3302 crore versus Rs 4059 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,819 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 399 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 389 crore).
Ebitda margin up 225 bps at 12.08% versus 9.83% (Bloomberg estimates 13.8%).
Net profit down 26.87% at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 387 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 218 crore).
Purvankara Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.51% at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 368 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 595 crore).
Ebitda up 31.76% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 85 crore.
Ebitda margin down 47 bps at 22.62% versus 23.09%.
Net loss at Rs 17 crore versus loss of Rs 11 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 28 crore).
Dreamfolks Services Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% at Rs 317 crore versus Rs 282 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 347 crore).
Ebitda down 5% at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 32 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.3% versus 8.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 9.1%).
Net profit down 9.1% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 17.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 24 crore).
Fortis Healthcare Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.37% at Rs 1988 crore versus Rs 1769 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,973 crore).
Ebitda up 31.91% at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 329 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 399 crore).
Ebitda margin up 323 bps at 21.83% versus 18.59% (Bloomberg estimates 20.2%).
Net profit up 4.89% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 184 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 205 crore).
GE Vernova T&D India Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 58.73% at Rs 1108 crore versus Rs 698 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 963 crore).
Ebitda up 236.06% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 61 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 139 crore).
Ebitda margin up 976 bps at 18.5% versus 8.73% (Bloomberg estimate 14.4%).
Net profit up 291.89% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 37 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 98 crore).
Metropolis Healthcare Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.4% at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 309 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 350 crore)
Ebitda up 20.2% at Rs 89.9 crore versus Rs 74.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 90 crore)
Ebitda Margin at 25.7% versus 24.2% (Bloomberg estimates 25.8%)
Net Profit up 31% at Rs 46.7 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 47 crore)
Samhi Hotels Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.7% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 220 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 267 crore).
Ebitda up 81.4% at Rs 92.2 crore versus Rs 50.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 87 crore).
Margin at 34.7% versus 23.1% (Bloomberg estimate 32.7%).
Net Profit at Rs 12.6 crore versus loss of Rs 88 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11 crore).
Signatureglobal India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore.
Ebitd Loss of Rs 11.8 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 30.6 crore
Net Profit at Rs 4.2 crore versus Loss of Rs 19.9 crore
Alert: Co Has Deferred Tax Credit Of `29 Cr in Current Quarter
GIC Housing Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue down 1.7% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 270 crore
Net profit up 21% at Rs 36.5 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore
SMS Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.96% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 167 crore.
Ebitda up 13.79% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 29 crore.
Ebitda margin down 61 bps at 16.75% versus 17.36%.
Net profit up 16.66% at Rs 14 crore versus Rs 12 crore.
Shipping Corporation of India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.7% at Rs 1,451 crore versus Rs 1,093 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 533 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
Ebitda margin at 36.7% versus 21.6%.
Net profit at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 65.7 crore.
Earnings Today
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bank of India, BEML Ltd, Bengal & Assam Co, BLS International Services Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd, EPL Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., PG Electroplast Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, the Ramco Cements Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd, RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, SML Isuzu Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd.
