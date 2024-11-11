Stocks To Watch: HAL, Adani Energy, Suzlon Energy, JSW Steel, Britannia

Look out for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., BEML Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. in trade on Monday.

Britannia Industries and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. are among others scheduled to announce their September quarter financials on Monday. HAL will be in focus as it received a contract for avionics upgrade of dornier-228 transport aircraft.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. will be in the spotlight as the company arm signed a joint development pact with GKW for a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup.