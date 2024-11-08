Q2 Results Live Updates: MRF Net Profit Slips 20%; India Cements Net Loss Widens To Rs 339 Crore

As the earning season for the second quarter of the current financial year is entering the final phase, investors will see another busy day on Nov. 8.

Several big companies, including blue chips like the State Bank of India and Tata Motors, are scheduled to release their second-quarter results on Friday. As many as 175 companies are going to announce their financial results for the September quarter of the financial year 2025 on Friday.

SBI is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 16,112 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

LIC, India's largest life insurer, may see a bottomline of Rs 9,800 crore.

Tata Motors is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore and revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 14,636 crore, translating to a margin of 14.2%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Friday include Welspun Corp., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., and Jupiter Wagons Ltd.