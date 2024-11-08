Q2 Results Live Updates: MRF Net Profit Slips 20%; India Cements Net Loss Widens To Rs 339 Crore
Welspun Corp., Fortis Healthcare, Aarti Industries, and Jupiter Wagons are other companies posting their second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live: MRF Net Profit Falls 20%
MRF Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 6881.09 crore versus Rs 6217.1 crore.
Ebitda down 12.6% at Rs 1011.5 crore versus Rs 1,156.9 crore
Margin at 14.69% versus 18.6%.
Net profit down 20% at Rs 470.7 crore versus Rs 586.66 crore.
Inventory writeback rose four times to Rs 426 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Here's How SBI Performed In June Quarter
State Bank of India in its June quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated net profit on a yearly basis.
Net profit of the public sector bank increased 0.89% in Q1 to Rs 17,035 crore against Rs 16,884 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a net profit of Rs 16,595 crore for the public sector bank.
SBI Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net interest income increased by 5.71% to Rs 41,125 crore versus Rs 38,905 crore.
Net profit grew 0.89% to Rs 17,035 crore versus Rs 16,884 crore.
Gross non-performing assets ratio at 2.21%, improved 55 bps YoY versus 2.76%.
Net non-performing assets ratio at 0.57%, improved 14 bps YoY versus 0.71%.
Q2 Results Live: Here's How Tata Motors Performed In June Quarter
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Tata Motors' consolidated profit-after-tax grew 72.4% to Rs 5,692 crore compared to Rs 3,301 crore in the year-ago period. The automotive company’s profit-after-tax exceeded the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5,309.96 crore.
The Tata Group company's total revenue from operations for the June quarter grew by 5.6% to Rs 1,08,048 crore compared to Rs 1,02,236 crore in the year-ago period. However, the total revenue from operations was lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,09,228.43 crore.
The company’s Ebitda grew to Rs 15,509 crore in the June quarter, increasing 14.4% from the year-ago period. The automobile company’s Ebitda margin expanded 109 bps to 14.35%.
Q2 Results Live: India Cements Net Loss Widens
The India Cements Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18% at Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 1,264 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 163 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 4 crore.
Net loss at Rs 339 crore versus loss of Rs 86 crore.
Q2 Results Live: LIC, SBI, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland And MRF To Report Results Today
As the earning season for the second quarter of the current financial year is entering the final phase, investors will see another busy day on Nov. 8.
Several big companies, including blue chips like the State Bank of India and Tata Motors, are scheduled to release their second-quarter results on Friday. As many as 175 companies are going to announce their financial results for the September quarter of the financial year 2025 on Friday.
SBI is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 16,112 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.
LIC, India's largest life insurer, may see a bottomline of Rs 9,800 crore.
Tata Motors is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore and revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 14,636 crore, translating to a margin of 14.2%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Friday include Welspun Corp., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., and Jupiter Wagons Ltd.