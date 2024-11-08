Tata Motors Q2 Results: Profit Down 10%, Revenue Dips 3.5% On Sales Hit

Tata Motors Ltd.'s earnings fell in July-September 2024 due to a decline in sales. Profitability was hit due to discounting.

Consolidated net profit of the Mumbai-based automaker fell 10% over the year-ago period to Rs 3,450 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, even as revenue decreased 3.5% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 1,03,005 crore and the bottom line at Rs 4,805 crore.