NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Motors Q2 Results: Profit Down 10%, Revenue Dips 3.5% On Sales Hit
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Profit Down 10%, Revenue Dips 3.5% On Sales Hit

Tata Motors' net profit fell 10% over the year-ago period to Rs 3,450 crore in the second quarter, even as revenue decreased 3.5% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

08 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors' profitability was hit due to discounting. (Photo source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Motors' profitability was hit due to discounting. (Photo source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)

Tata Motors Ltd.'s earnings fell in July-September 2024 due to a decline in sales. Profitability was hit due to discounting.

Consolidated net profit of the Mumbai-based automaker fell 10% over the year-ago period to Rs 3,450 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, even as revenue decreased 3.5% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 1,03,005 crore and the bottom line at Rs 4,805 crore.

Tata Motors Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3.5% at Rs 1.01 lakh crore (Estimate: Rs 1,03,005 crore).

  • Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 11,736 crore (Estimate: Rs 14,636 crore).

  • Margin down 140 basis points at 11.6% (Estimate: 14.20%).

  • Net profit down 10% at Rs 3,450 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,805 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

(This is a developing story).

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors Profit Down 10%; Ola Electric Revenue Up 39%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors Profit Down 10%; Ola Electric Revenue Up 39%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT