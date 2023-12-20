Stocks To Watch: Bharat Petroleum, Glenmark Life, Embassy, Nippon AMC, JK Tyre, DOMS, Jindal Saw

Bharat Petroleum Corp., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Embassy Office Parks REIT, and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. will be among the major stocks in focus on Wednesday.

Bharat Petroleum approved a proposal for setting up 400 KTPA polypropylene units at its Kochi refinery for Rs 5,044 crore, while the Competitor Commission of India approved the acquisition of majority shareholding of Glenmark Life Sciences by Nirma.

Embassy Office Parks REIT and Nippon Life India AMC will be in focus because of the expectations of a block deal in the companies on Wednesday.