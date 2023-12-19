Happy Forgings IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation and outlook

Happy Forgings’s diversified product portfolio, coupled with its focus on margin-accretive and value-additive products, has contributed to its transition from a forging-led business to a leading player in the machined components manufacturing industry.

It also serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, farm equipment, offhighway vehicles, and industrial machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways, and wind turbine sectors.

At the upper price band, company is valuing at price/earning of 38.4 times with a market cap of Rs 80,074 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 21.12%.

On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend a 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.