Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, DMart, L&T Finance, Vedanta, KEC International, GE Power

India's benchmark indices ended little changed amid volatility on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed Chair's speech at the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference.

The Nifty closed 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, and the Sensex declined 27.09 points, or 0.037%, to end at 73,876.82.

Overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,213.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,102.41 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at Rs 83.43 against the U.S. dollar.

The U.S. stock market rose after the latest set of economic data did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will deliver rate cuts this year, following recent concern that the central bank would delay policy easing, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.34%, respectively, as on 12:13 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.10%.

Brent crude was trading 0.83% higher at $89.66 a barrel. Gold gained 0.07% to trade at $2,282.33 an ounce.