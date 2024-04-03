Bharti Hexacom IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation

Bharti Hexacom boasts a well-established leadership and a sizable customer base within its operational domain. Delivering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services primarily in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles of India, the company benefits from strong parentage and brand recognition, with Airtel holding a significant 70% stake in its outstanding equity share capital.

The company's strategy entails bolstering revenue through a dual approach: prioritising the acquisition and retention of high-value customers while concurrently expanding network coverage.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning ratio of 52.3 times of its FY23 earnings with a market cap of Rs 2,85,000 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 13.8%.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.