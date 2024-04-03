NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsIT Q4 Results Preview - Transition Period From ‘Gradually’ To ‘Eventually’: HDFC Securities
IT Q4 Results Preview - Transition Period From ‘Gradually’ To ‘Eventually’: HDFC Securities

IT sector valuations are at 25 times , at ~10% above the five year average (23 times) and 35% above the 10 yar average (18.5 times), ahead of the U.S. election volatility

03 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

IT sector (coverage universe) growth is expected to bottom out in Q4 FY24 and recover ‘gradually’ in FY25E. The slowdown in macro is still a baseline scenario and lower discretionary spending and slower conversion from total contract value to revenue is a feature and not a bug—at least in the near term—and deals will be focused on cost optimisation.

Growth divergence will continue within the sector and guidance for FY25E is likely to factor in improved H2 performance.

Maintain our selective stance on the sector—prefer TCS within tier-1s and Persistent Systems from mid-tier IT.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities IT - Q4FY24 Results Preview.pdf
