Stocks To Watch: Aditya Birla Capital, ITC, SpiceJet, RVNL, Adani Enterprises, Jupiter Wagons

Aditya Birla Capital will be in focus in Tuesday trade after the board approved the amalgamation of wholly owned unit Aditya Birla Finance with the company. Once the merger goes through, the new, larger entity will be involved in these businesses—lending and non-lending financial services, and ancillary businesses, both directly and indirectly.

British American Tobacco is preparing to kick off a sale of part of its stake in ITC as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported.

SpiceJet has seen two senior officials resign, while RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, and H.G. Infra Engineering have won new contracts.