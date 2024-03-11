J Kumar - An Important Player To Ride On Indian Urban Infra Landscape: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage

We initiate coverage on J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. with a 'Buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 800/share, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price.

We believe J Kumar, with its substantial order book, formidable market position, experienced management team, and sound financial standing, is poised to capitalize on the long-term structural changes in the infrastructure sector.

These changes are being driven by the government's emphasis on infrastructure development and the emergence of new opportunities in the construction space.