Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline For Third Day After Budget Announcement: Market Wrap 

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12% lower at 24,479.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1% at 80,429.04.

During the day, Nifty fell 1.78% to 24,074, and Sensex declined 1.59% to 79,224.32. The indices witnessed a sharp fall after the Union Government proposed higher taxation on short-term and long-term capital gains in the final budget for the current fiscal.

"From the market perspective, the raising of STCG to 20% and LTCG to 12.5% is a body blow," said Sanjay Sinha, founder of Citrus Advisors.

Investors need to brace themselves for a negative reaction in the short term. In light of all the concerns raised about the hyperactive interest in the Futures and Options segment, it is not surprising that the securities transaction tax on F&O has been raised five times, from 0.02% to 0.1%. Hopefully, this will moderate the frenzy in this space, Sinha said.