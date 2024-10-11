Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 11

The US stock market edged lower on Thursday after the consumer price index edged higher than expected in September. However, a big jump in the initial jobless claims made the matter confusing.

The S&P 500 Index fell and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.03% and 0.15%, respectively, as of 12:24 p.m. The New York time Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.05%.

Brent crude was trading 3.07% higher at $78.93 a barrel. Gold was also higher by 0.73% at $2,626.69 an ounce.