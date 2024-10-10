Tata Elxsi Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Nearly 25% QoQ, Exceeds Estimate

Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi Ltd. on Thursday posted a 24.7% sequential jump in net profit to Rs 229.4 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. This exceeds the estimate of Rs 200.85 crore that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had shared.

In the April-June period, Tata Elxsi had posted a net profit of Rs 184 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit rose by 12% as compared to Rs 200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tata Elxsi's revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in at Rs 955 crore, up 3.1% from Rs 926.4 crore reported in the June quarter.

The revenue from operations, however, missed the estimate of Rs 947.02 crore shared by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.