Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 8

The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Friday after a see-saw trade as the markets had a mixed reaction to the overhaul in the goods and services tax.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 6.7 points or 0.03% higher at 24,741 and the BSE Sensex closed 7.25 points or 0.01% lower at 80,710.76 on Friday. The Nifty fell much as 0.46% during the day, while the Sensex dropped 0.49%

The benchmark indices gained over 1% on a weekly basis, with most sectoral indices closing in the green.