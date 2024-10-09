Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 9

Most markets in Asia–Pacific were trading higher early trade Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street. Moreover, market participants assessed a 50 basis–point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The Nikkei 225 and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.84% and 0.58% higher respectively.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.97% and 0.30% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.45% higher.

The brent crude was trading 0.44% higher at $77.52 a barrel as of 06:30 a.m., according to data on Bloomberg website. The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.03% lower at $2,621.04.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15.5 points higher at 25,168 as of 06:46 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices snapped their six-session losing streak to end higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. They ended higher even as most global markets fell, and investors now await the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting due on Wednesday.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.88%, or 217.40 points, higher at 25013.15, and the Sensex gained 0.72%, or 584.81 points, to end at 81634.81.

Overseas investors, known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for a week straight on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,000.68 crore.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,729.60 crore.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise to close at 83.96 against the US dollar.