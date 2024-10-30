Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 30

All the three main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Tuesday, as S&P 500 was down 0.25% at 5,803.70 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.24% to 18,522.83.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.70% and 2.62% respectively as on 1:13 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.07%.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $71.24 a barrel. Gold was also higher by 1.05% at $2,771.30 an ounce.