Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 30
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
All the three main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Tuesday, as S&P 500 was down 0.25% at 5,803.70 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.24% to 18,522.83.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.70% and 2.62% respectively as on 1:13 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.07%.
Brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $71.24 a barrel. Gold was also higher by 1.05% at $2,771.30 an ounce.
India's benchmark equity indices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session as bank stocks led the gains but shares of automobile companies capped the upside. The Nifty 50 settled 0.52% or 127.7 points higher at 24,466.85, whereas the BSE Sensex gained 0.45% or 363.99 points to close at 80,369.03.
During the five-session fall before these two sessions of gains, the Nifty had fallen 2.7% and Sensex lost 2.2%.
Overseas investors have been net sellers for the last 22 sessions and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 26th straight session.
The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 548.7 crore while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 730.1 crore.
Indian rupee closed flat at 84.079 against the US dollar.
Earnings In Focus
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., the New India Assurance Co.., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Shalby Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Vardhman Textiles Ltd., are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Earnings Post Market Hours
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.53% at Rs 1010 crore versus Rs 957 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,033 crore)
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 321.27 crore versus Rs 289.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 325 crore)
Ebitda margin up 156 bps at 31.8% versus 30.24% (Bloomberg estimate 31.5%)
Net profit up 15.59% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 218 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 243 crore)
Voltas Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.26% at Rs 2619 crore versus Rs 2292 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,664 crore)
Ebitda up 131.42% at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 70 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 163 crore)
Ebitda margin up 313 bps at 6.18% versus 3.05% (Bloomberg estimate 6.1%)
Net profit up 269.44% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 137 crore)
Prestige Estates Projects Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.04% at Rs 2304 crore versus Rs 2236 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,386 crore)
Ebitda up 6.23% at Rs 630 crore versus Rs 593 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 708 crore)
Ebitda margin up 82 bps at 27.34% versus 26.52% (Bloomberg estimates 29.7%)
Net profit down 74.17% at Rs 235 crore versus Rs 910 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 139 crore)
GHCL Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.62% at Rs 793 crore versus Rs 806 crore
Ebitda down 1.4% at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 214 crore
Ebitda margin up 5 bps at 26.6% versus 26.55%
Net profit up 8.39% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 143 crore
Welspun Enterprises Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22% at Rs 789 crore versus Rs 646 crore
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 83 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.7% versus 12.8%
Net profit down 11% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 69 crore
Loss of Rs 12 crore versus loss of Rs 3 crore (YoY) from discontinued operations
Kaynes Technology India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 58.44% at Rs 572 crore versus Rs 361 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 594 crore)
Ebitda up 66.86% at Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 83 crore)
Ebitda margin up 72 bps at 14.44% versus 13.71% (Bloomberg estimate 14%)
Net profit up 87.5% at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 60 crore)
Honeywell Automation Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue down 7.25% at Rs 1024 crore versus Rs 1104 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1194 crore)
Ebitda down 7.06% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 139 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 189 crore)
Ebitda margin up 2 bps at 12.58% versus 12.56% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15.8%)
Net profit down 5.73% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 122 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 161 crore)
TD Power Systems Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.08% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 273 crore
Ebitda up 19.38% at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 46.07 crore
Ebitda margin up 109 bps at 17.97% versus 16.87%
Net profit up 24.24% at Rs 41 crore versus Rs 33 crore
Marico Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.59% at Rs 2664 crore versus Rs 2476 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,684 crore)
Ebitda up 5.03% at Rs 522 crore versus Rs 497 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 530 crore)
Ebitda margin down 47 bps at 19.59% versus 20.07% (Bloomberg estimate 19.7%)
Net profit up 20.27% at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 360 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 389 crore)
Container Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.23% at Rs 2288 crore versus Rs 2195 crore
Ebitda up 6.59% at Rs 582 crore versus Rs 546 crore
Ebitda margin up 56 bps at 25.43% versus 24.87%
Net profit down 0.54% at Rs 366 crore versus Rs 368 crore
Sheela Foam Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.62% at Rs 813 crore versus Rs 613 crore
Ebitda up 2.98% at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 67 crore
Ebitda margin down 244 bps at 8.48% versus 10.92%
Net profit down 79.54% at Rs 9 crore versus Rs 44 crore
MTAR Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.77% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 167 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 197 crore)
Ebitda up 1.93% at Rs 36.8 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 43 crore)
Ebitda margin down 224 bps at 19.36% versus 21.61% (Bloomberg estimate 21.6%)
Net profit up 25% at Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 5.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23 crore)
Force Motors (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.71% at Rs 1941 crore versus Rs 1802 crore
Ebitda up 24.96% at Rs 282.43 crore versus Rs 226 crore
Ebitda margin up 200 bps at 14.55% versus 12.54%
Net profit down 85.62% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 939 crore
Allied Blenders and Distillers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.99% at Rs 868 crore versus Rs 851 crore
Ebitda up 45.07% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 71 crore
Ebitda margin up 352 bps at 11.86% versus 8.34%
Net profit up 318.87% at Rs 47.5 crore versus Rs 11.34 crore
Godrej Agrovet Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.8% to Rs 2,449 crore versus Rs 2,571 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,575 crore)
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 223.35 crore versus Rs 201.44 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 219 crore)
Margin at 9.1% versus 7.8%. (Bloomberg estimates 8.5%)
Net profit down 8% to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 104 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 124 crore)
Hitachi Energy India Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 26.5% to Rs 1,554 crore versus Rs 1,228 crore.
Ebitda up 68% to Rs 110 crore versus Rs 65 crore.
Margin at 7.1% versus 5.3%.
Net profit up 111% to Rs 52 crore versus Rs 25 crore.
Websol Energy System Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 30 lakh.
Ebitda at Rs 63 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 0.8 crore.
Ebitda margin at 43.7%.
Net profit at Rs 42 crore versus loss of Rs 4 crore.
HCC Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23.2% at Rs 1407 crore versus Rs 1832 crore
Ebitda down 4.72% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 254 crore
Ebitda margin up 333 bps at 17.19% versus 13.86%
Net profit up 900% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore
Motisons Jewellers Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 21.11% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 90 crore
Ebitda up 30.59% at Rs 17.5 crore versus Rs 13.4 crore
Ebitda margin up 116 bps at 16.05% versus 14.88%
Net profit up 100% at Rs 10 crore versus Rs 5 crore
Laxmi Organic Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.2% at Rs 771 crore versus Rs 652 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 727 crore)
Ebitda up 91.8% at Rs 74.6 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 72 crore)
Margin at 9.7% versus 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate 9.9%)
Net profit at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 10.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 36 crore)
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Net premium up 16% at Rs 3,704 crore versus Rs 3,206 crore
Net profit down 11% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 125 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 174 crore)
Redington Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.03% at Rs 24895 crore versus Rs 22220 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23,044 crore)
Ebitda down 4.97% at Rs 458 crore versus Rs 482 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 430 crore)
Ebitda margin down 32 bps at 1.83% versus 2.16% (Bloomberg estimates 1.9%)
Net profit down 9.29% at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 312 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 260 crore)
eMudhra Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 53.26% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 92 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 108 crore)
Ebitda up 25.47% at Rs 26.6 crore versus Rs 21.2 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 29 crore)
Ebitda margin down 417 bps at 18.86% versus 23.04% (Bloomberg estimates 16.4%)
Net profit up 22.22% at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 18 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 25 crore)
ASK Automotive Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 974 crore versus Rs 794 crore
Ebitda up 57% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 74 crore
Ebitda margin at 12% vs 9.4%
Net profit up 63% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 41 crore
Updater Services (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.29% at Rs 680 crore versus Rs 652 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 695 crore)
Ebitda up 8.59% at Rs 44.2 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44 crore)
Ebitda margin up 25 bps at 6.5% versus 6.24% (Bloomberg estimate 6.3%)
Net profit up 9.37% at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 26 crore)
Capri Global Capital (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 25% at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 445 crore
Net profit up 81% at Rs 863 crore versus Rs 477 crore
Share India Securities (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 21% at Rs 838 crore versus Rs 693 crore
Net profit down 10.8% at Rs 61.6 crore versus Rs 69 crore
Stocks To Watch
NTPC: The company's unit with a capacity of 32.9 MW at NTPC Green's Bikaner project will begin commercial operations on Oct. 31.
Shriram Properties: The company has signed a joint development agreement for a 6-acre land parcel in Pune, which has a revenue potential of approximately Rs 700-750 crore.
Rites: The company signed an MoU with SAIL-Bokaro steel plant for consultancy works.
Torrent Pharma: According to terms reviewed by Bloomberg, the holder will offer up to 8.3 million shares in a block deal at Rs 3,022.71 each, representing a 6% discount. The holder aims to raise up to $297 million through this transaction.
Linc: The company has approved a stock split, dividing each share into two, along with a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio.
360 One WAM: The company has raised Rs 2,250 crore from its QIP. It allotted 2.22 crore shares at Rs 1,013 per share.
Colgate Palmolive: The company received an income tax order of Rs 254 crore for AY 2021-22.
IPO Offering
Afcons Infrastructure: The public issue was subscribed to 2.63 times on final day. There bids led by non-institutional investors (5.05 times), qualified institutional investors (3.79 times), employee reserved (1.67 times) and retail investors (0.94 times).
IPO Listing
Godavari Biorefineries: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The Rs 554.8-crore IPO has been subscribed times on 1.83 times on final day. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (2.76 times), retail investors (1.71 times) and non-institutional investors (0.9 times).
Block Deals
PNB Housing: HDFC Standard Life Insurance bought 10 lakh shares (0.38%) at Rs 900 apiece, while Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) sold 10 lakh shares (0.38%) at Rs 900 apiece.
Ramco Industries: The Ramco Cements sold 1.4 crore shares (16.23%) at Rs 232.05 apiece, while Ramco Management bought 1.07 crore shares (12.32%) at Rs 232.05 apiece, Rajapalayam Mills bought 33.91 lakh shares (3.9%) at Rs 232.05 apiece.
Ideaforge Technology: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sold 2.26 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 555.35 apiece.
Jyoti Structures: Aion Jyoti LLC sold 51.37 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 34.72 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Dynamic Cables
Ex/record dividend: Supreme Industries, Gabriel India, Crisil.
Ex/record Stock Split: Jash Engineering (From face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2)
Moved out short term ASM: Hind Rectifiers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Moved in short term ASM: Ajmera Realty and Infra India
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures up by 0.5% to 24,477 at a premium 11 points.
Nifty October futures open interest down by 17.7%.
Nifty Bank October futures up by 1.9% to 52,294 at a discount of 26 points.
Nifty Bank October futures open interest down 27%.
Nifty Options Oct 31 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 25,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Oct 30 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 53,000 and maximum put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: IDFC First Bank, IndiaMart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday, mirroring the relatively steady greenback.
The local currency ended trading at Rs 84.079 per dollar, compared to the previous close of Rs 84.076, as per Bloomberg data.