Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 25

Two out of the three main Wall Street indices opened higher on Thursday, as S&P 500 was up 0.26% at 5,812.50 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to 18,380.45.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, opened 0.96% lower at 42,514.95.

Brent crude was trading 1.09% lower at $74.14 a barrel. Gold spot rose 0.77% to $2,736.41 an ounce.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at over a two-month low on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as earnings reported failed to uplift investors' sentiment. Moreover, a decline in Asian shares and overnight losses on Wall Street also pressured the Indian benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points, or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the Sensex ended 16.82 points, or 0.02% lower at 80,065.16.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 19th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 23rd straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,062.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,620.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency appreciated by 1 paisa to close at 84.077 against the US dollar.