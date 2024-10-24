ADVERTISEMENT
Debt Quality Index - September 2024: CareEdge Analysis
The CDQI captures, on a scale of 100 (index value for the base year FY12), whether the quality of debt is improving or declining.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
