Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 24

Some Asian indices erased opening losses and traded higher at 7:01 a.m., Nikkei was up 0.4%, ASX 200 rose 0.14%, but Kospi traded 0.3% lower after South Korea GDP announcement.

The three main Wall Street indices closed lower amid more corporate results, as S&P 500 was down 0.92% to close at 5,797.42, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 1.60% and ended at 18,276.66.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.95% and closed at 42,514.95

Brent crude was trading 0.95% higher at $75.67 a barrel as of 6:54 a.m. Gold spot rose 0.4% to $2,725.11 an ounce.

At 7:04 a.m., GIFT Nifty rose to 24,515.50, up 19.5 points, or 0.1%.

The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to end at their lowest level since Aug. 14 again amid quarterly earnings releases. The indices saw a volatile session as they gained as much as 0.5% during the day and fell as much as 0.4% as well to finally close a little lower.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 36.60 points or 0.15%, down at 24,435.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 138.74 points or 0.17%, lower at 80,081.98.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 18th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 22nd straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5.685.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 6,039.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.083 against the US dollar.