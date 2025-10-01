Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 1
The Nifty rose as much as 0.39% during the day to 24,731.80, while the Sensex was also up 0.39% to 80,201.15.
Markets On Home Turf
The Nifty ended in the red for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, largely unchanged, after a volatile and choppy trade driven by monthly F&O expiry.
At the close, the Sensex slipped 97.32 points, or 0.12%, to 80,267.62, while the Nifty fell 23.80 points, or 0.10%, to 24,611.10. The Nifty rose as much as 0.39% during the day to 24,731.80, while the Sensex was also up 0.39% to 80,201.15.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh straight session on Tuesday. The overseas investors sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,327.09 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 26th session and purchased equities worth Rs 5,761.63 crore.
Stocks In News
Pfizer: Pfizer Inc., the US parent has secured a three-year reprieve from the tariffs on pharmaceutical imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Pharmaceutical Companies: Trump's 100% tariff will take effect from Oct. 1.
Newgen Software: The company received an adverse judgement from the Qatar Investment & Trade Court, ordering it to pay approximately Rs 12.65 crore ($1.37 million and 200,000 QAR) plus court costs for alleged deficiencies and delays in a project delivery.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company and Sterling Biotech have agreed to extend the closing date for the acquisition of Sterling Biotech's API business until Dec. 31, 2025.
AGI Infra: The company’s arm has secured a construction order worth Rs 325 crore.
ICICI Bank: The bank has received a show-cause notice from the Mumbai tax body raising a GST demand of Rs 216 crore.
SKF India: The company announced the resignation of Mukund Vasudevan as MD and Ashish Saraf as CFO, while appointing Shailesh Kumar Sharma as the new MD for five years and Aashi Arora as Interim CFO and the company received NCLT order sanctioning company’s demerger scheme.
Swan Defence: The company has entered a pact with Samsung Heavy Industries for shipbuilding and maritime projects.
Pricol: The company has entered a pact with BOE Varitronix for the localisation of optical bonding of vehicle displays.
Electronics Mart: The insurance company has accepted a final claim settlement of Rs 7.5 Crores for the May 28-29 fire at the Guntur Godown, with the company expecting to receive the amount within the next 15 days while reconstructing the facility
P N Gadgil: The company has opened a new store in Mumbai, bringing their total number of stores as of today to 63.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company is aiming for US$500 million in revenue from its North America operations, which are currently growing at a 20% CAGR
VIP Industries: The company saw the resignation of Ramesh Damani as a Non-Executive Independent Director due to personal reasons, and both Ashish Saha (Executive Director) and Neetu Kashiramka (MD) resigned due to the company's acquisition by the Multiples Group.
Lupin: The company has received US FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, which is used for the treatment of venous thromboembolism.
PFC: The company has incorporated a new arm named South Kalamb Power Transmission.
Geecee Ventures: The company is acquiring 5 lakh convertible warrants of Tilaknagar Industries at a price of Rs 382 per warrant, totaling an investment of Rs 19.1 Crores
Allied blenders: The company has commissioned a pet bottle manufacturing unit at its integrated facility in Rangapur, Telangana, built at a cost of Rs 115 Crores, with an annual capacity of over 600 million bottles, as part of a Rs 525 crore backward integration program expected to improve gross margins by 300 basis points by financial year 2028.
Subex: The company secured a five-year extension for its Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management partnership with a leading APAC Communications Service Provider, valued at approximately Rs 49.74 crore.
Sastasundar Ventures: The company’s unlisted material subsidiary received shareholder approval, for the buy-back of up to 20.27 lakh equity shares (8.55% of paid-up capital) at Rs 493.21 per share, totaling a consideration not exceeding Rs 100 crore.
Ola Electric: The company’s arm will raise Rs 877.6 crore by issuing 87.76 crore OCRPS to its other arm, Ola Cell, via private placement.
Tata Motors: The company has incorporated a new arm named TML CV Holdings BV in the Netherlands and company have invested Rs 120 Crores by subscribing to Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and acquired 49,500 equity shares for nearly Rs 14 Crores in Freight Commerce Solutions, expecting to hold a 42−46% stake on a fully diluted basis.
Prism Johnson: The company has made a further investment of approximately Rs 38.25 crore in its general insurance subsidiary, by subscribing to 2.39 crore equity shares on a rights basis.
Cantabil Retail: The company opened 11 new showrooms/shops across India during September 2025, increasing its total store count to 632.
IndusInd Bank: The bank has appointed Anand Vardhan as the General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel. He previously served as the Group General Counsel at Piramal Group.
New India Assurance: The company has received a GST demand of Rs 2,379 Crores from the Palghar Tax Body.
SJVN: The company’s arm achieved the Commercial Operation of 128.88 MW part capacity of the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project on Sept. 30, 2025, bringing the total commissioned capacity of the project to 629.90 MW.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: The company detected a malware incident that affected some of its IT systems, and the company has taken immediate action to contain the impact and secure the system.
KP Energy: The Group, through its arm KPI Green Hydrogen & Ammonia, signed a strategic MOU with South Korea's Jeonbuk Province to advance the global green hydrogen ecosystem through technology exchange and joint project development.
Phoenix Mills: The company’s three non-material wholly owned subsidiaries have been voluntarily struck off by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and are no longer subsidiaries.
KNR Constructions: The company has received a letter of acceptance from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for a construction order valued at Rs 72.8 crore.
NHPC: The company has informed that the commissioning of the remaining 85.72 MW capacity of the 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, has been revised and is now expected by Oct. 31, 2025.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Ghaziabad, bringing the total number of its stores as of today to 432.
Arvind Fashions: The company announced the resignation of Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director and CEO of the company.
Ceigall India: The company has received a letter of intent worth Rs 225 Crores from a Himachal Pradesh body for the development of a Bulk Drug Park.
Time Technoplast: The company has obtained the BIS license for the manufacturing and sale of PE Pipes used in Gas Distribution networks.
Central Bank of India: The Bank announced that the Government has appointed Kalyan Kumar as the Managing Director & CEO for a term of three years.
Atlantaa: The company has entered into a pact with Ircon International for the Rs 2,485 Crores Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway Project in Maharashtra.
RITES: The company has signed a pact with Etihad Rail to further augment business collaboration.
Man Industries: The company faced SEBI penalties for non-consolidation of financials with Merino Shelters (FY 2015-2021), with the individuals also barred from the securities market for two years. The company stated the order doesn't impact its core operations or strong order book (over Rs 4,700 Crores).
Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company announced that the Madras High Court has quashed a Rs 120 Crores surface rights compensation demand that was previously raised against the company.
Reliance Infra: The company clarified that the reported ED survey under FEMA relates to a domestic EPC contract for construction awarded in 2010 (15 years ago) to Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Highways, with no foreign exchange involved. The company stated that the work has been completed, it has no continuing relationship with the contractor, and the action has no impact on its business operations or financial performance, while it and its officials are fully cooperating.
Power Grid Corporation: The company has been declared the Successful Bidder under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project.
Adani Total Gas: The company announced the resignation of Parag Parikh as the Chief Financial Officer and is in the process of appointing a new CFO.
APL Apollo: The company announced that CRISIL has upgraded its Long-Term Rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' and concurrently revised the Long-Term Rating Outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive'.
Nestle India: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries at the World Food India Summit to expedite investments in both greenfield (Odisha) and brownfield (existing) projects over the next two to three years.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The Management Committee approved the sale of Rs 24 crore in NPA and written-off loans (with 100% provision) to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for a final consideration of Rs 11.40 crore via a bilateral transaction.
BHEL: The company received a combined GST Show Cause Notice from the Mysuru Audit Commissionerate for fiscal year 2019-2023 for a demanded amount of Rs 65.75 crore.
Oil India: The company has entered a pact with GAIL (India) to enhance collaboration across the Natural Gas Value Chain.
Indian Bank: The bank has cut its Overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate by 10 basis points to 7.95% and its 1-Month MCLR by 5 BPS to 8.25%.
CMS Info Systems: The company is planning a 10% reduction in its workforce to boost productivity and has successfully converted a Rs 100 Crores one-time revenue opportunity in FY26 into a Rs 225 Crores long-term recurring revenue stream.
REC: The company has incorporated two new arms Kempegowda Power Transmission and Barmer HYDC Power Transmission.
HDFC Life Insurance: The Board of Directors will convene on Oct. 15 to consider a proposal for raising funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures.
Waaree Energies: The company has established a 950 MW solar module line manufacturing facility at its factory in Gujarat.
RCF: The NCLT Approved Resolution Plan For FACT-RCF Joint Venture
General Insurance Corporation: The company announced that Ramaswamy Narayanan has ceased to be the Chairman & Managing Director upon reaching the age of superannuation.
PB Fintech: The Board has re-appointed Yashish Dahiya as Chairman, CEO & Executive Director for five years and Alok Bansal as Executive Vice Chairman & Whole-Time Director for five years.
HUDCO: The company sanctioned Rs 92,710 crore and disbursed Rs 25,839 crore in loans for the half-year ended Sept. 30, with second quarter disbursements growing 43.6% year-on-year to Rs 13,026 crore.
United Spirits: The company clarified that it would not like to comment on reports regarding the stake sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Sri Lotus Developers: The company launched two new projects with estimated Gross Development Values of Rs 700 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively.
ICICI Lombard: The company received a GST demand of Rs 1,902 crore, which includes a penalty, from the Palghar tax body.
Prime Focus: The company re-appointed Naresh Malhotra as its Chairman & Whole-Time Director for a 3-year term.
DLF: The company’s arm approved the allotment of 1.1 Lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,100 crore via a private placement.
Suryoday Small finance Bank: The bank received the full Rs 314 Crores claim amount from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company.
UPL: The Company announced that Advanta Mauritius completed the acquisition of the post-harvest business housed under UPL's arm, Decco Holdings UK.
PNB: The Bank decided to keep its MCLR unchanged across all tenures.
Vedanta: The company extended the deadline for the fulfilment of the Scheme of Arrangement (involving itself and its four resulting companies) from Sept. 30 to March 31, 2026, due to pending approvals from the NCLT and certain government authorities.
Medplus Health Services: The company received a suspension order for its drug license for one of its stores situated in Telangana.
Infibeam Avenues: The company completed the transfer of its investments in IPMPL to its subsidiary, Rediff.com India Limited, as part of the slump sale of its Platform Business Undertaking.
IDFC First Bank: The Bank has appointed Narendra Ostawal as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Lodha: The Company appointed Anubhav Gupta as the Regional CEO of Retail. Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience across design and leadership roles at DLF, Godrej Properties, RMJM, and RTKL Associates.
Fusion Finance: The company has appointed Sanjay Garyali as the MD and CEO, following the resignation of Devesh Sachdev as MD.
IPO Offering
Pace Digitek: The company is a multi-disciplinary solutions provider with a primary focus on the telecom infrastructure industry. The public issue was subscribed to 1.59 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.60 times), non-institutional investors (2.90 times), retail investors (1.03 times).
Glottis: The company operates in logistics solutions space that offers comprehensive transportation services through ocean, air, and road logistics. The public issue was subscribed to 0.94 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.79 times), non-institutional investors (1.08 times), retail investors (0.58 times)/
Om Freight Forwarders: The company is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five continents, serving over 700 locations. The public issue was subscribed to 2.23 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (3.95 times), non-institutional investors (4.70 times), retail investors (0.91 times)/
Fabtech Technologies: The company designs and delivers turnkey projects, including cleanroom facilities, modular systems, and customized engineering solutions. The public issue was subscribed to 1 time on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.94 times), non-institutional investors (0.76 times), retail investors (1.20 times).
Advance Agrolife : The company is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The public issue was subscribed to 0.42 times on day. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0 times), non-institutional investors (0.61 times), retail investors (0.58 times).
Listing Day
Epack Prefab Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 204 apiece. The Rs 504 crore IPO was subscribed to 3.07x times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (5.1x), non-institutional investors (3.68x), retail investors (1.69x times).
BMW Ventures: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 99 apiece. The Rs 231 crore IPO was subscribed to 1.5x on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.09x), non-institutional investors (3.03x), retail investors (0.99).
Jain Resource Recycling: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 232 apiece. The Rs 1250 crore IPO was subscribed to 15.9x on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (25.29x), non-institutional investors (5.3x), retail investors (3.62x).
Bulk Deals
Anand Rathi: Ascent Finechem Pvt Ltd bought 5.36 lac shares (0.65% stake) at a price of Rs 444.02 per share.
Awfis Space: VBAP Holdings Pvt ltd sold 9.96 lac shares (1.40% stake) at a price of Rs 570.12 per share.
Anondita Medicare: Cognizant Capital sold 1.70 Lakh shares (0.94% stake) at a price of Rs 340.04 per share.
AGI Infrastructure: Chungath Padma Kumar bought 1.28 Lakh shares (0.52% stake) at a price of Rs 1,250 per share.
Panache Digilife: PM Consultancy bought 1.30 Lakh shares (0.85% stake) at a price of Rs 396 per share.
Block Deal
NIBE: Venus Investments bought 2.7 lakh shares (1.91% stake) and Aegis Investment Fund sold 2.7 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,451 per share.
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finance Ltd: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd acquired 1.53 Lakh Equity Shares via Market Purchase, increasing its total holding to 7.30 Lakh shares (0.01% stake), with the transaction valued at Rs 15.14 Crores.
Trading Tweaks
Shares to Exit anchor lock-in: Vikran Engineering (5%) and Krystal Integrated Services (21%).
Price band change from 5% to 20%: Dev Accelerator
Price band change from 20% to 5%: BHARAT GEARS
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Banaras Beads, Esconet Technologies, Taurian MPS, Sp Refractories, Uravi Defence.
F&O Cues
Nifty October Futures down by 0.09% to 24,778 at a premium of 167 points.
Nifty October futures open interest up by 22%
Nifty Options 7 October Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24600
Securities in Ban Period: Sammaan Cap
Currency/Bond
Rupee closed 3 paise weaker at 88.79 against the greenback on Tuesday. It had closed at 88.76 a dollar on Monday. The yield on the 10-year bond ended three points higher at 6.58%.