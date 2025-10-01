Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 1

The Nifty ended in the red for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, largely unchanged, after a volatile and choppy trade driven by monthly F&O expiry.

At the close, the Sensex slipped 97.32 points, or 0.12%, to 80,267.62, while the Nifty fell 23.80 points, or 0.10%, to 24,611.10. The Nifty rose as much as 0.39% during the day to 24,731.80, while the Sensex was also up 0.39% to 80,201.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh straight session on Tuesday. The overseas investors sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,327.09 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 26th session and purchased equities worth Rs 5,761.63 crore.