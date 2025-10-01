Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points At Open Ahead Of RBI MPC Meeting
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points At Open Ahead Of RBI MPC Meeting

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as it is expected to retain the benchmark lending rate at 5.5%.

01 Oct 2025, 09:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as it is expected to retain the benchmark lending rate at 5.5% (Image: Canva AI)</p></div>
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as it is expected to retain the benchmark lending rate at 5.5% (Image: Canva AI)
ADVERTISEMENT
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,600 early Wednesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.31% at 24,611 as of 6:24 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets. The Nifty ended in the red for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, largely unchanged, after a volatile and choppy trade driven by monthly F&O expiry.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market Live: Pfizer Share Price Surges

The shares of Pfizer rose over 5% during early trade on Wednesday to Rs 5,316 apiece on the NSE. These gains compare to a 0.10% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:24 a.m.

This surge in share price comes after Pfizer Inc., the US parent has secured a three-year reprieve from the tariffs on pharmaceutical imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points At Open Ahead Of RBI MPC Meeting

Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points

The Indian equity markets saw a mixed and tepid start ahead of the RBI's MPC meeting. The Nifty 50 opened above the 24,600 mark while Sensex saw a muted start.

Most of the sectoral indexes opened in the green with Nifty Pharma leading gains. Investors will be tracking Nifty Bank as the MPC decision is announced and the index has opened in red.

Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points At Open Ahead Of RBI MPC Meeting

Stock Market News Live: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.56%

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Vs Dollar Today: Rupee Opens Stronger Ahead Of MPC

Rupee opened 2 paise stronger at 88.77 against the US Dollar.

It closed at 88.79 on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Stock Market News Live: Shriram Finace Denies Stake Sale Report

Shriram Finance Ltd. on Tuesday denied any possibility of a stake sale in the company, in what was a direct response to media claims suggesting a 20% equity purchase from MUFG.

“With a view to prevent any misinformation and ensure full transparency, we hereby in good faith wish to clarify that the Company is not aware of any such potential majority stake sale of equity shares of the Company by any shareholder(s)," the company said in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ

Shriram Finance Denies Stake Sale Reports, Rejects MUFG Acquisition Talk
Opinion
Shriram Finance Denies Stake Sale Reports, Rejects MUFG Acquisition Talk
Read More








Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT