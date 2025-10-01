Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points At Open Ahead Of RBI MPC Meeting
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as it is expected to retain the benchmark lending rate at 5.5%.
- Oldest First
Stock Market Live: Pfizer Share Price Surges
The shares of Pfizer rose over 5% during early trade on Wednesday to Rs 5,316 apiece on the NSE. These gains compare to a 0.10% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:24 a.m.
This surge in share price comes after Pfizer Inc., the US parent has secured a three-year reprieve from the tariffs on pharmaceutical imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 24,600, Sensex Sheds 130 Points
The Indian equity markets saw a mixed and tepid start ahead of the RBI's MPC meeting. The Nifty 50 opened above the 24,600 mark while Sensex saw a muted start.
Most of the sectoral indexes opened in the green with Nifty Pharma leading gains. Investors will be tracking Nifty Bank as the MPC decision is announced and the index has opened in red.
Stock Market News Live: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.56%
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Vs Dollar Today: Rupee Opens Stronger Ahead Of MPC
Rupee opened 2 paise stronger at 88.77 against the US Dollar.
It closed at 88.79 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market News Live: Shriram Finace Denies Stake Sale Report
Shriram Finance Ltd. on Tuesday denied any possibility of a stake sale in the company, in what was a direct response to media claims suggesting a 20% equity purchase from MUFG.
“With a view to prevent any misinformation and ensure full transparency, we hereby in good faith wish to clarify that the Company is not aware of any such potential majority stake sale of equity shares of the Company by any shareholder(s)," the company said in an exchange filing.