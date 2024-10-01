Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 1

US stocks opened lower on Monday in the last trading day of a month and a quarter that is set to close in the green.

The S&P 500 rose 0.01% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.04% respectively as of 12:56 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.30%.

Brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $71.84 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.71% at $ 2,639.35 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst day in nearly two months on Monday, tracking sharp falls in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 368.10 points or 1.41% lower at 25,810.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% down at 84,299.78.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 6,645.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 10 paise to close at 83.80 against the US dollar.