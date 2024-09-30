Morgan Stanley Pares Stake Worth Rs 29 Crore In Cyient DLM Via Bulk Deal

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE-ODI pared a stake worth Rs 29 crore in Cyient DLM Ltd. through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE-ODI sold 4.34 lakh shares or a 0.54% stake in Cyient DLM at a price of Rs 667 apiece, according to the data available on the NSE.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 4 lakh shares or a 0.5% stake. HDFC Mutual Fund, a public shareholder of Cyient DLM, initially held a 4.79% stake in the company as of the quarter ended June.

HDFC Mutual Fund had bought shares of the global digital engineering and technology company for Rs 204 crore through an open market transaction on May 2, 2024.

Shares of Cyient DLM closed 0.61% lower at Rs 669.00 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.41% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.