Promoters Of Sterling And Wilson Renewable Offload Stakes Worth Rs 1,040 Crore
Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale were among the buyers.
Promoters of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. sold on Friday a 7.13% stake for Rs 1,040 crore in the company through open market transactions.
Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. sold 1.35 crore shares or a 5.78% stake at Rs 623.28 apiece and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala offloaded 31.5 lakh shares or a 1.35% stake at Rs 630.01 apiece, according to the NSE bulk data. Mansi Share and Stock Advisors Pvt. traded 12.13 lakh shares or a 0.52% stake at Rs 643.04 apiece.
Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 12.73% and 1.48% respectively in the company as of June 2024.
Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. bought 25.65 lakh shares or 1.09%, while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte mopped up 20.25 lakh shares or 0.86% and Societe Generale obtained 20.1 lakh shares or 0.86% at Rs 623 apiece.
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy closed 1.18% higher at Rs 649.60 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.31% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 83.78% in the last 12 months and 50.05% on a year-to-date basis.
All five analysts tracking the company recommend 'buy, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a upside of 29.6%.