Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 18

Most markets in Asia–Pacific rose in early trade on Monday before China's loan prime rate announcement and Japan's inflation data. The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 2.43% and 0.02% higher, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 was trading 0.43% down as of 7:15 a.m.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.70% lower at 43,444.99. The S&P 500 ended 1.32% lower at 5,870.62. The Nasdaq Composite ended at 18,680.12, down 2.24%.

Brent crude was 0.28% higher at $71.24 a barrel as of 7:00 a.m. Gold spot was up 1.02% to $2,589.32 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.22%, or 52 points higher at 23,489.00 as of 7:17 a.m.

Stock markets in India were closed on Friday, Nov. 15, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive week in a row on Thursday as earnings from India Inc. continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.

The Nifty 50 closed lower for the sixth session in a row and recorded the worst declining streak since Oct. 7. It ended 26.35 points, or 0.11%, lower at 23,532.70. The Sensex closed 110.64 points, or 0.14%, down at 77,580.31.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 34th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,849.87 crore, while DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,481.81 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange.