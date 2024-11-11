Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 11

Most share indices in Asia–Pacific were trading lower on Monday as details of China stimulus did not boost investors' confidence to revive the demand in the world's second largest country.

The Kospi and S&P ASX indices were trading 0.99% and 0.47% down, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 was 0.01% higher as of 06:46 a.m.

On Friday, most stocks ended higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 0.38% and 0.09% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59% up.

The January future contract of the brent crude was trading 0.31% lower at $73.64 a barrel as of 6:34 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% higher at 24,122.00 as of 06:49 a.m.