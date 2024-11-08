NDTV ProfitEarningsOla Electric Q2 Results: Loss Narrows, Revenue Up 39% On Higher Sales
ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Electric Q2 Results: Loss Narrows, Revenue Up 39% On Higher Sales

Net loss of India's largest electric two-wheeler maker narrowed to Rs 495 crore as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period.

08 Nov 2024, 04:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. continued on its march towards profitability in the July–September quarter despite a broken after-sales experience. (S1 X by Ola Electric Mobility. Photo: Ola Electric/X)</p></div>
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. continued on its march towards profitability in the July–September quarter despite a broken after-sales experience. (S1 X by Ola Electric Mobility. Photo: Ola Electric/X)

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. continued on its march towards profitability in the July–September quarter despite a broken after-sales experience.

Net loss of India's largest electric two-wheeler maker narrowed to Rs 495 crore as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 39% to Rs 1,214 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Ola Electric Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 39% to Rs 1,214 crore

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 379 crore versus Rs 435 crore

  • Net loss of Rs 495 crore versus Rs 524 crore

Shares of Ola Electric closed 2.47% lower at Rs 72.74 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: Fortis Healthcare Profit Miss Estimates; Premiere Energies Profit Grows Three-Fold
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: Fortis Healthcare Profit Miss Estimates; Premiere Energies Profit Grows Three-Fold
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT