Ola Electric Q2 Results: Loss Narrows, Revenue Up 39% On Higher Sales
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. continued on its march towards profitability in the July–September quarter despite a broken after-sales experience.
Net loss of India's largest electric two-wheeler maker narrowed to Rs 495 crore as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 39% to Rs 1,214 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Ola Electric Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39% to Rs 1,214 crore
Ebitda loss at Rs 379 crore versus Rs 435 crore
Net loss of Rs 495 crore versus Rs 524 crore
Shares of Ola Electric closed 2.47% lower at Rs 72.74 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.
