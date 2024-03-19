Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 19

U.S. tech giants led gains in stocks at the start of a week that will bring a raft of central-bank decisions from the U.S. to England and Japan, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.85% and 1.34%, respectively, as on 12:09 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.36%.

Brent crude was trading 1.38% higher at $86.52 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.04% at $2,156.84 an ounce.