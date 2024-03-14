Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 14
Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower, tacking cues from overnight losses on Wall Street as investors look forward to release of U.S. PPI data.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 242.02 points 0.63% down at 38,453.95, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 6.60 points or 0.9% down at 7,722.80 as of 06:33 a.m.
Bucking the trend, the KOSPI index was trading 5.66 points or 0.21% higher at 2,699.23 as of 06:34 a.m.
U.S. stocks retreated from their all-time highs as a handful of big techs fell and traders awaited a $22 billion sale of long-term Treasury securities, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.19% and 0.54% down, respectively, on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10% higher.
Brent crude was trading 0.06% higher at $84.06 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.09% at $2,176.30 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 33 points or 0.15% lower at 22,024.50 as of 06:36 a.m.
India’s benchmark equity indices ended lower on Wednesday and broader market indices continued a selloff for the third consecutive day.
The Nifty ended below 22,000 for the first time in March at 21,997.70, down 338 points or 1.51%. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points or 1.23%.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after buying for five sessions. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,595.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 9,093.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors: The company signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu government to set-up vehicle manufacturing facility. This MoU requires investment of Rs 9,000 crore over 5-year period.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The defence ministry signed two contracts with a combined value of Rs 8,073 crore with HAL for acquisition of 34 advanced light helicopters and associated equipment for the Indian Army and the Coast Guard.
KEC International: The company received new order worth Rs 2,257 crore across various business verticals.
Auto Stocks: The central government has announced a new scheme to promote the adoption of electric mobility in India, ahead of the expiration of a previous scheme that’s lasted for five years. The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 has an outlay of Rs 500 crore over four months for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company and Salasar JV has received Letter of Award from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission for construction of transmission lines and associated feeder bays in eastern MP.
Adani Enterprises: Adani ConneX’s Hyderabad site gets five-star grading from the British Safety Council.
IIFL Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via issue of shares and up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.
Vedanta: The company will appeal against the SEBI order directing it to pay Rs 77.6 crore to Cairn UK before the appropriate forum.
DLF: The company’s unit to raised up to Rs 600 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.
Balkrishna Industries: The Income Tax department is conducting search at office premises and manufacturing units since March 11. The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and providing all necessary information and support.
Azad Engineering: The company signed a $35 million, seven year strategic contract with the steam power business of GE Vernova for the supply of high-complex rotating airfoils for nuclear, industrial and thermal power industry.
Sanofi India: The company has approved distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to distribute cardiovascular products.
PC Jeweller: The State Bank of India has accepted company’s proposal for one time settlement of outstanding dues.
Dynamatic Technologies: The company in pact with Deutsche Aircraft to manufacture rear fuselage for regional aircraft D328eco.
South Indian Bank: The bank will not on-board any fresh customers in co-branded credit cards until bank fully complies with regulatory guidelines but will continue to service existing customers holding co-branded credit cards issued by bank.
Federal Bank: The bank has stopped issuance of new co-branded credit cards and will seek regulatory clearance prior to resumption of new issuance. The bank will continue to service existing customers holding co-branded credit cards issued by bank.
Power Mech Projects: The company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary by name PMTS.
Droneacharya Aerial: The company received a service order from Dharma Port Co. to provide DGCA-certified drone pilot training.
Cyient: The company has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.
Cholamandalam Investment: The company purchased land worth Rs 735 crore from DLF IT Offices Chennai admeasuring 4.67 acres.
L&T Finance: The company issued the clarification that company will continue to offer range of financial products & services under brand name 'L&T Finance'.
Indian Hume Pipe: The company received orders worth Rs 230 crore from Telangana government for water supply and sewerage projects.
Bharat Forge: The company approved the fundraise of Rs 12.5 crore by way of the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis and an unsecured loan up to Rs 37.5 crore.
New Listing
Gopal Snacks: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 401 apiece. The Rs 650 crore IPO was subscribed 9.02 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.5 times), retail investors (4.01 times), non-institutional investors (9.5 times), portion reserved for employees (6.88 times).
IPO Offerings
Popular Vehicles and Services: The public issue was subscribed 0.45 times on day 2. The bids were by non-institutional investors (0.2 times), retail investors (0.78 times) and a portion reserved for employees (6.16 times).
Krystal Integrated Services: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Thursday. The price band is set from Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share. The 300.1 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors.
Block Deal
ITC: Tobacco Manufacturers (India) sold 43.68 crore shares (3.5%) at Rs 400.2 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 12.4 crore shares (0.99%), Government of Singapore bought 9.15 crore shares (0.73%), BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 2.04 crore (0.16%), Societe Generale bought 1.83 crore shares (0.14%) at Rs 400.2 apiece.
Bulk Deals
APL Apollo Tubes: New World Fund Inc. bought 27.89 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 1,601.1 apiece, while Principal Global Investors Collective Investment Trust sold 15.31 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 1,600.16 apiece.
Lancer Container Lines: Minerva Ventures Fund sold 60.6 lakh shares (2.8%) at Rs 69 apiece.
Insider Trades
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Sudha Apparels bought 28,500 shares on March 11.
Nirlon: Promoter Kunal Virenchee Sagar sold 13.29 lakh shares, while Alfano Pte sold 9.23 lakh shares on March 12.
Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 20,000 shares on March 13.
Man Industries: Promoter Man Finance bought 35,225 shares between March 6 and 7.
Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 3.23 lakh shares between March 11 and 12.
Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar E-Trading LLP bought 3.02 lakh shares between March 6 and 12.
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals: Promoter Group Master Exchange and Finance created the pledge of 2 lakh shares on March 7.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Titan: To meet analysts and investors on March 21.
Vishnu Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.
Century Textiles: To meet analysts and investors on March 19.
Alkem Laboratories: To meet analysts and investors on March 19.
Heritage Foods: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Tips Industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 20% to 10%: HLV, India Pesticides, Paisalo Digital, Railtel Corp., Swan Energy.
Price band changes from 10% to 5%: GMR Power and Urban Infra, HMA Agro Industries, India Tourism Development Corp., Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.
Ex/record Dividend: Wonder Electricals.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Action Construction Equipment
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 1.65% to 22,103.25 at a premium of 105.55 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 2.6%.
Nifty Bank March futures down by 1.06% to 47,081.35 at a premium of 100.05 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 1.3%.
Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,700.
Bank Nifty Options March Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened by 9 paise to close at 82.86 against the U.S. dollar.
Research Reports
GAIL India - Attractive Valuation; Steady Earnings Momentum; Reiterate Buy: ICICI Securities
Jubilant FoodWorks - Focus On Expanding Store Network: Motilal Oswal
Astral - Growth Driven By Business Diversification: Prabhudas Lilladher
India Mutual Fund Tracker - Equity AUM Achieves Another Milestone By Scaling A New High In Feb: Motilal Oswal
Jubilant FoodWorks - Turkey Attraction Marred By Currency Issues: Prabhudas Lilladher
