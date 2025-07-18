Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 18

India's benchmark equity indices pulled back on Thursday after two days of gains, weighed by heavyweights Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The BSE Sensex lost 375.24 points or 0.45% to close at 82,259.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 100.6 points or 0.4% lower at 25,111.45. The 50-stock gauge struggled to take out 25,200 due to call writing at that level on the weekly expiry day. Intraday, the index shed 0.44%.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian shares after two days of buying as they offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,694.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the ninth straight session, bought stocks worth Rs 2,820.8 crore.