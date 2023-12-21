Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 21

U.S. Treasuries clung to gains while stocks strove to hold onto a rebound after a fresh batch of data left traders measuring the chances of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.14% and 0.38%, respectively, as of 1.06 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.18%.

Brent crude was trading 0.16% higher at $79.36 a barrel. Gold fell 0.26% to $2,034.98 an ounce.

Indian stock benchmark Nifty 50 dropped the most in 10 months to retreat from all-time highs as investors booked profits, halting its record-setting burst.

The Nifty 50 ended 302.95 points, or 1.41%, lower at 21,150.15, while the Sensex closed 930.88 points, or 1.3%, down—the most since Oct. 26—at 70,506.31. Intraday, the Nifty hit a low of 21,087.35 and the Sensex fell to 70,302.60. The declines were broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending lower.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,322.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,754.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee closed at Rs 83.18 against the dollar.