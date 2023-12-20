Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 20

U.S. stocks held onto gains while yields fell after surprising housing data left traders wagering the Federal Reserve is on track to engineer a soft landing and start cutting rates, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.42% and 0.43%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.51%.

Brent crude was trading 1.58% higher at $79.18 a barrel, as of 12:54 p.m. New York time. Gold rose 0.63% to $2,040.04 an ounce.