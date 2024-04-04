NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 4
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 4

Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!

04 Apr 2024, 05:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Morning (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@davealmine?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Dawid Zawiła</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/trees-under-cloudy-sky-during-sunset--G3rw6Y02D0?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Morning (Photo by Dawid Zawiła on Unsplash)

The U.S. stock market rose after the latest set of economic data did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will deliver rate cuts this year, following recent concern that the central bank would delay policy easing, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.34%, respectively, as of 12:13 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.10%.

Brent crude was trading 0.83% higher at $89.66 a barrel. Gold gained 0.07% at $2,282.33 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended little changed amid volatility on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed Chair's speech at the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference.

The NSE Nifty settled 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 27.09 points, or 0.037%, to end at 73,876.82.

Overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,213.56 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eleventh day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,102.41 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.43 against the dollar.

ALSO READ

Prestige Estates To List Hospitality Business This Year — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Opinion
Prestige Estates To List Hospitality Business This Year — NDTV Profit Exclusive
Read More

Stocks to Watch

  • Axis Bank: The Competition Commission has approved the proposed infusion of Rs 1,612 crore by the company in Max Life Insurance.

  • KEC International: The company secured orders worth Rs 816 crore across various businesses.

  • L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported retail loan book at Rs 80,010 crore in the fourth quarter, up 31% YoY and retail disbursements at Rs 15,030 crore, up 33% YoY.

  • Brigade Enterprises: The company signed a joint development agreement with United Oxygen to develop a ‘Grade A’ office space with a leasable area of 3.0 lakh square feet and the project has a gross development value of around Rs 340 crore.

  • Avenue Supermart: The company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,393.5 crore, up 19.9% YoY for the fourth quarter. The total number of stores was 365 as of March 31.

  • Vodafone Idea: The board will meet on April 6 to consider share issuance proposals of equity and/or convertible shares on a preferential basis.

  • Vedanta: Vedanta Aluminium has expanded its alumina refining capacity to 3.5 million tonne per annum.

  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The company reported disbursements at Rs 2,340 crore, up 39% YoY in the fourth quarter, gross advances at Rs 8,650 crore, up 41% YoY and total deposits at Rs 7,775 crore, up 50% YoY.

  • RBL Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 22% YoY as of March 31 and gross advances at Rs 85,640 crore, up 5% YoY.

  • GE Power: The company received orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power.

  • Thomas Cook: The company has inaugurated a new branch in Bhuj, Gujarat, to capitalise on the strong and growing demand from Gujarat.

  • Punjab and Sindh Bank: Arnab Goswamy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for a period of 3 years from the date of his joining.

  • Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand specialised store under the brand name ‘AUDIO and BEYOND’ on April 3.

  • Royal Orchid Hotels: The company’s arm signed an agreement(s) with Masa Hotels for running and operating HOTEL MASA, which has 300 keys, a restaurant, a bar, banquet halls and meeting rooms.

  • Gufic Biosciences: Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, “VEIRA LIFE FZE,” in Dubai for the marketing, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products.

  • Cyient DLM: Ram Dornala ceases to be the chief operating officer of the company effective today.

  • Veranda Learning Solutions: The company's stake has increased to 51% in Tapasya Educational Institutions.

ALSO READ

PFC Pays Record Rs 2,033 Crore In Interim Dividend To Government

Opinion
PFC Pays Record Rs 2,033 Crore In Interim Dividend To Government
Read More

IPO Offering

  • Bharti Hexacom: The public issue was subscribed to 0.34 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.29 times), non-institutional investors (0.36 times), and retail investors (0.48 times).

ALSO READ

Bharti Hexacom IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1

Opinion
Bharti Hexacom IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1
Read More

Bulk Deals

  • Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Edelweiss Broking sold 4.82 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 500.02 apiece.

  • Edelweiss Financial Services: CLSA Global Markets PTE bought 2.72 crore shares (2.88%) at Rs 69.16 apiece, while The Pabrai Investment Fund IV LP sold 272.08 lakh shares (2.88%) at Rs 69.15 apiece.

  • On Mobile Global: Anshul Saigal bought 5.32 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 75.15 apiece.

ALSO READ

Bharti Hexacom IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Opinion
Bharti Hexacom IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
Read More

Pledge Share Details

  • Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals: Promoter revoked the pledge of 17.15 lakh shares on March 30.

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Capital Small Finance Bank: To meet analysts and investors on April. 9.

  • Hindustan Foods: To meet analysts and investors on April 12.

  • Tips Industries: To meet analysts and investors on April 8.

  • HDFC Asset Management Company: To meet analysts and investors on April 19.

ALSO READ

GE Power Bags 2 Orders Worth Rs 775 Crore From Jaiprakash Power Venture

Opinion
GE Power Bags 2 Orders Worth Rs 775 Crore From Jaiprakash Power Venture
Read More

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: HLV.

  • Price Band changes from 5% to 20%: Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets.

  • Ex/record stock split: Cupid

  • Ex/record bonus: Cupid

  • Ex/record dividend: Sundaram Clayton, Varun Beverages.

  • Moved into short-term ASM framework: Technocraft Industries (India).

  • Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers.

ALSO READ

Union Bank Raises $500 Million From Overseas Market

Opinion
Union Bank Raises $500 Million From Overseas Market
Read More

F&O Cues

  • Nifty April futures down by 0.14% to 22,546.8 at a premium of 112.15 points.

  • Nifty April futures open interest up by 2.42%.

  • Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.08% to 47,931.1 at a premium of 306.85 points.

  • Nifty Bank April futures open interest up by 6.2%.

  • Nifty Options April 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,500.

  • Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

ALSO READ

Indian Oil In Talks With State Nuclear Firm For Small Reactors

Opinion
Indian Oil In Talks With State Nuclear Firm For Small Reactors
Read More
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 4

Money Market Update

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.43 against the U.S. Dollar.

Research Reports

ALSO READ

Aster DM Healthcare Concludes Separation Of India, Gulf Businesses

Opinion
Aster DM Healthcare Concludes Separation Of India, Gulf Businesses
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT