Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Muhurat Trading
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
All three main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. significantly impacting Wall Street trading following their disappointing outlooks. The S&P 500 was down 0.75% at 5,770.20 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.99% to 18,423.68.
The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.58% lower at 41,897.57.
Brent crude was trading 1.08% higher at $73.33 a barrel. Gold spot fell 1.42% to $2,747.90 an ounce.
Benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall, but Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of a special session on Diwali day. On Thursday, they were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies.
The stock market will remain open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in a special Diwali Muhurat trading session held every year.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.
Earnings In Focus
Bondada Engineering.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Investment Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 14% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Net profit flat at Rs 124 crore.
Board approved the elevation of Executive Director Amit N Dalal to the post of MD effective Jan 1, 2025.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.27% at Rs 1,400 crore versus Rs 1,305 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,423 crore).
Ebitda up 0.32% at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 308 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 324 crore).
Ebitda margin down 153 bps at 22.07% versus 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate 22.7%).
Net profit down 12.33% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 227 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 219 crore).
Stocks To Watch
MCX: Praveena Rai takes charge as managing director and chief executive officer effective Thursday.
Reliance Industries: The European Commission approved the formation of a joint venture by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. for the merger of their entertainment business in India. In addition, allotted by Reliance Industries as part of its 1:1 bonus issue will start trading on the bourses from Friday.
Block Deals
Tilaknagar Industries: Societe Generale bought 4 lakh shares (0.2%) at Rs 287.8 apiece, while BofA Securities Europe Sa sold 4 lakh shares (0.2%) at Rs 287.8 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Genesys International Corp (BSE): Kadam Holding sold 3.25 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 777.95 apiece.
Genesys International Corp (NSE): Kadam Holding sold 11.9 lakh shares (3%) at Rs 755.77 apiece, while Discovery Global Opportunity Mauritius Limited bought 4.5 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 750 apiece.
Insider Trade
Gensol Engineering: Promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi bought 26,500 shares on Oct. 31.
Bliss GVS Pharma: Promoter Narsimha Shibroor Kamath bought 3.8 lakh shares between Oct 28 and 29.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 5% to 20%: GPT Infraprojects.
Price band changes from no band to 20%: Balrampur Chini Mills.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures down by 0.41% 24,405 to at a premium 200 points.
Nifty October futures open interest up by 35.16%.
Nifty Bank November futures down by 0.43% to 51,954 at a premium of 479 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest up 15.33%.
Nifty Options Nov. 7 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 27,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,450.
Bank Nifty Options Nov. 6 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 60,500 and maximum put open interest at 47,500.
Securities in ban period: Nil.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed against the US dollar on Thursday, recovering from an all-time low it hit during the day.
The local currency ended the trading session at Rs 84.0837 per dollar, compared to the previous close of Rs 84.086, as per Bloomberg data. Intraday, it hit a record low of 84.1.