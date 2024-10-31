Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Muhurat Trading

All three main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. significantly impacting Wall Street trading following their disappointing outlooks. The S&P 500 was down 0.75% at 5,770.20 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.99% to 18,423.68.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.58% lower at 41,897.57.

Brent crude was trading 1.08% higher at $73.33 a barrel. Gold spot fell 1.42% to $2,747.90 an ounce.

Benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall, but Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of a special session on Diwali day. On Thursday, they were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies.

The stock market will remain open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in a special Diwali Muhurat trading session held every year.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.