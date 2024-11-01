Muhurat Trading 2024: Date, Time, Significance And All You Need To Know

Diwali, the festival of lights is a celebration of wealth, prosperity and growth in life. The auspicious occasion marks the triumph of light over darkness. For stock markets, the day has special significance.

Investors, as well as all business owners, look forward to the Muhurat Trading session that is held on Diwali every year. The term 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar.

While the stock exchanges remain closed, a special one-hour trading session referred to as Muhurat Trading is held on the evening of Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Samvat. This year it will be the beginning of Samvat 2081.

This special trading session is divided into multiple slots dedicated to specific market segments, such as stocks, derivatives and commodities.

The timing of the session changes each year based on the Panchang and Hindu calendar. Typically, the session is held during the evening, marking the beginning of New Year or Samvat.