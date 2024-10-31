Reliance Industries Bonus Shares To Trade From Samvat 2081

The bonus shares allotted by Reliance Industries Ltd. as part of its 1:1 bonus issue will start trading on the bourses from Friday, when a special one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading session will be held to mark the beginning of Samvat 2081.

Trading members are informed that the "new securities of Reliance Industries Ltd. are listed and permitted to trade on the exchange with effect from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024," stated a notice issued by the BSE.

RIL completed the allotment of a total of 6,76,61,86,449 bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on Oct. 29. "These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company," BSE noted.

The date for the debut of bonus shares on the exchanges coincides with the Laxmi Pujan date of Diwali, which is considered by several Indians as an auspicious period for taking financial decisions.