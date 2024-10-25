Reliance Bonus Issue: Today's The Last Chance To Double Your Share Count

Retail investors have until the end of the trading day on Friday, October 25, 2024, to purchase shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. to be eligible for the company's 1:1 bonus shares. The conglomerate's share price has fallen 11% in the past month.

This bonus issue's record date is Monday, October 28, 2024. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company has approximately 3.5 million shareholders. After the 1:1 bonus share is issued, these shareholders will double their shareholding without any additional investment.

To qualify for the bonus shares, investors must acquire RIL shares at least one day before the record date. Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not be eligible for the bonus allocation. Therefore, investors should act quickly to secure their shares by the October 25 deadline.