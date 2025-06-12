Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser

Nifty close below 25,000 mark.

Nifty and Sensex falls 1% for the day.

Nifty snaps 6-day gaining streak.

Tata Motors and Shriram Finance are the top loser in Nifty.

Nifty Midcap 150 falls for the 2nd day.

Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 fall more than 1.5% for the day.

One 97 communication and HPCL are the top losers in Nifty Midcap 150.

C.E. Info Systems and RattanIndia Enterprises falls the most in Nifty smallcap 250.

All sectoral indices closed lower for the day.

Nifty Realty fall the most, becoming the worst performing sector for the day.

The Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties are the top losers in Nifty Realty.

Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT snaps 6-day gaining streak.

Nifty Media, FMCG, Metal falls for the 2nd day in a row.