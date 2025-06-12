Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 underperformed benchmark Nifty 50 index.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Market At Close: Sensex Slumps Over 800 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000
Boeing Co Drops Over 5% At Pre-Market After An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crashes
Stock Market Live: Aviation Stocks Decline On NSE
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Nears SEBI Green Light, Final Nod Likely Soon
Stock Market Live: What's Behind The NSE And BSE Option Premium Turnover Fall?
- Oldest First
A Indian Passenger Plane Heading To London Crashes At Ahmedabad
Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crashed in Meghaninagar. The Air India Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft. As per NDTV reports 242 passengers were on board.
Track live update here.
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).— Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025
-Air Indiaâ¦
Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee weakened 8 paise to close at 85.60 against US dollar
It closed at 85.52 a dollar on Wednesday
Source: Bloomberg
Market At Close: Sensex Slumps Over 800 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000
Nifty close below 25,000 mark.
Nifty and Sensex falls 1% for the day.
Nifty snaps 6-day gaining streak.
Tata Motors and Shriram Finance are the top loser in Nifty.
Nifty Midcap 150 falls for the 2nd day.
Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 fall more than 1.5% for the day.
One 97 communication and HPCL are the top losers in Nifty Midcap 150.
C.E. Info Systems and RattanIndia Enterprises falls the most in Nifty smallcap 250.
All sectoral indices closed lower for the day.
Nifty Realty fall the most, becoming the worst performing sector for the day.
The Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties are the top losers in Nifty Realty.
Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT snaps 6-day gaining streak.
Nifty Media, FMCG, Metal falls for the 2nd day in a row.
Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank falls for the 3rd day in a row.
Stock Market Live Update: Bajaj Auto CTO No Longer Part Of Senior Management
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s Chief Technical Officer Ramtilak Ananthan ceased to form part of senior management, the company said in the exchange filing.
Boeing Co Drops Over 5% At Pre-Market After An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crashes
Boeing Co share price dropped over 5% at pre-market hours after an Indian airline plane heading towards London crashed in the western city Ahmedabad. The crashed plane is Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Realty Leads Losses
On NSE, all 15 sectoral indices extended losses with the NSE Nifty Realty declined the most. The NSE Nifty Pharma declined the least.