Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser

MarketsStock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 underperformed benchmark Nifty 50 index.

12 Jun 2025, 03:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended sharply lower tracking losses in Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
A Indian Passenger Plane Heading To London Crashes At Ahmedabad

Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crashed in Meghaninagar. The Air India Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft. As per NDTV reports 242 passengers were on board.

Track live update here.

Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee weakened 8 paise to close at 85.60 against US dollar

  • It closed at 85.52 a dollar on Wednesday

Source: Bloomberg

Market At Close: Sensex Slumps Over 800 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000

  • Nifty close below 25,000 mark.

  • Nifty and Sensex falls 1% for the day.

  • Nifty snaps 6-day gaining streak.

  • Tata Motors and Shriram Finance are the top loser in Nifty.

  • Nifty Midcap 150 falls for the 2nd day.

  • Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 fall more than 1.5% for the day.

  • One 97 communication and HPCL are the top losers in Nifty Midcap 150.

  • C.E. Info Systems and RattanIndia Enterprises falls the most in Nifty smallcap 250.

  • All sectoral indices closed lower for the day.

  • Nifty Realty fall the most, becoming the worst performing sector for the day.

  • The Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties are the top losers in Nifty Realty.

  • Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT snaps 6-day gaining streak.

  • Nifty Media, FMCG, Metal falls for the 2nd day in a row.

  • Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank falls for the 3rd day in a row.

Stock Market Live Update: Bajaj Auto CTO No Longer Part Of Senior Management

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s Chief Technical Officer Ramtilak Ananthan ceased to form part of senior management, the company said in the exchange filing.


Boeing Co Drops Over 5% At Pre-Market After An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crashes 

Boeing Co share price dropped over 5% at pre-market hours after an Indian airline plane heading towards London crashed in the western city Ahmedabad. The crashed plane is Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft.

Stock Market Today: Nifty Realty Leads Losses 

On NSE, all 15 sectoral indices extended losses with the NSE Nifty Realty declined the most. The NSE Nifty Pharma declined the least.

